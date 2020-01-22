As spring nears, Tribe outfield still has options

CLEVELAND – The closer we get to Spring Training, the more everyone is left to wonder whether the Indians will end up using the money saved by trading Corey Kluber to Texas to bolster their roster prior to Opening Day. With outfielder Marcell Ozuna off the table, almost all eyes

CLEVELAND – The closer we get to Spring Training, the more everyone is left to wonder whether the Indians will end up using the money saved by trading Corey Kluber to Texas to bolster their roster prior to Opening Day. With outfielder Marcell Ozuna off the table, almost all eyes now turn to Yasiel Puig.

Ozuna seemed like an unlikely match for the Indians out of the gate, knowing he’d require an eight-digit salary in 2020, however it still seemed slightly doable for the Tribe to pull off. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on Tuesday night, taking him off the free-agent market. If the Indians didn’t have much interest in matching – or besting – a one-year, $18 million contract, it seems unlikely they’d be active in any talks with Nicholas Castellanos, who will probably be looking for a multiyear deal.

If Cleveland wants to try to compete with the successful offseasons the White Sox and Twins have had, Puig is the only big outfield bat left on the free-agent market to add. The Indians have a handful of outfielders already on their roster, but the team could use another power bat to accompany Franmil Reyes in the middle of the order.

The relationship the Tribe had with Puig in his two-month stay in Cleveland last year seemed positive. The 29-year-old meshed well in the clubhouse and enjoyed playing under manager Terry Francona. He didn’t bring the power the Indians were expecting when he was dealt from the Reds to the Tribe at the end of July, but he hit .297 with an .800 OPS in 49 games after the trade.

While it seems as if the Indians have plenty of financial flexibility to add someone like Puig on a one-year deal, considering Cot’s Contracts projects their payroll to be approximately $90 million, it still wouldn’t be overwhelmingly surprising if the team didn’t make a big splash in the final weeks of the offseason. If it doesn’t, what would that mean for the Indians outfield?

The club has Reyes, Oscar Mercado, Delino DeShields, Jordan Luplow, Jake Bauers, Greg Allen, Daniel Johnson, Bradley Zimmer and Tyler Naquin on the 40-man roster. Naquin will likely miss at least the first month of the season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery in September. The Tribe was hoping that Zimmer – after missing nearly all of 2019 due to shoulder and oblique injuries – would play over the winter to get some reps. He’s spent time in Cleveland, participating in the club’s swing camps, but may need to get some more live at-bats under his belt.

That leaves Reyes, Mercado, DeShields, Luplow, Bauers, Allen and Johnson. Let’s take a look at a few possibilities of which three players could take the grass at Progressive Field on March 26:

Luplow LF, Mercado CF, Reyes RF: The Indians have expressed interest in trying Reyes out in right field. The 24-year-old spent nearly all his time in right when he played in the National League and transitioned into the DH role after getting traded to the Tribe at last year’s Trade Deadline. If Reyes shows some defensive improvement in Spring Training, the team could give him a shot to earn the right-field job. Luplow, Bauers, Allen or DeShields could man left field, but when a lefty is on the mound, it’s likely that Luplow will get the starting spot. If he can prove that he’s more than a platoon guy, he may find himself in a more regular role.

DeShields LF, Mercado CF, Johnson RF: If the Tribe does not sign Puig or another outfielder before Opening Day, Johnson’s chances of breaking camp with the big league club may increase. The 24-year-old hit .306 with an .867 OPS, nine homers and 44 RBIs in 84 games at Triple-A Columbus following his promotion in May. With his exceptional arm strength in right, Mercado’s athleticism in center and DeShields’ speed in left, this could be a pretty strong defensive outfield. However, Johnson would have to prove his offensive production could carry over to the Major League level, Mercado has to back up his impressive rookie year with another steady sophomore campaign and DeShields would have to earn everyday at-bats over Luplow, Bauers and Allen.

Mercado LF, DeShields CF, Luplow RF: The other dilemma the Indians must deal with is deciding on a regular center fielder. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he expects DeShields and Mercado – both naturally center fielders – to play equal roles for the Tribe in 2020, but he wasn’t sure who would play where. Mercado has the ability to play all three outfield spots, but showed he was most comfortable in center after he committed three errors in three games when Francona tried him in left field against the Yankees and Mets in New York.

The new 26th roster spot may prove to be helpful for the Indians, as they try to put together their outfield puzzle through the first few weeks of the season. DeShields and Allen could take on the role of fourth and fifth outfielders with their versatility and Luplow and Bauers could serve as backups to the corner outfielders. All these decisions will begin being weighed in just three weeks, when Indians camp is officially underway in Goodyear, Ariz.

