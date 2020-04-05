Watch Judge's debut Derby win Monday at 1 ET

MIAMI -- All rise: again, again and again. Aaron Judge lived up to the hype of his remarkable rookie campaign in the 2017 Home Run Derby, slamming nearly four miles of home runs at Marlins Park, including four drives of more than 500 feet. MLB.com will re-air Judge’s memorable Derby

MIAMI -- All rise: again, again and again. Aaron Judge lived up to the hype of his remarkable rookie campaign in the 2017 Home Run Derby, slamming nearly four miles of home runs at Marlins Park, including four drives of more than 500 feet.

MLB.com will re-air Judge’s memorable Derby performance on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. It will also be available for viewing via the MLB Facebook and Twitter pages.

Judge overcame 22 first-round blasts from Justin Bour, then of the Marlins, and a dozen long balls from the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in the second. Judge slammed 11 homers in the finals to defeat the Twins’ Miguel Sanó, finishing with 1:53 still on the clock.

"It was a blast," Judge said that night. "I enjoyed every minute of it -- watching the other guys swing, coming here early and talking to the media. Everything about today was fantastic."

An anticipated matchup between Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, then of the Marlins, never materialized. The champion of the 2016 Derby, Stanton was knocked out in the first round by his future Bombers teammate, Gary Sánchez, 17-16.

Judge was initially booed but won over the crowd of 37,027, hitting a total of 47 homers against just 29 "outs." The first rookie to win the Derby outright (the Angels' Wally Joyner was a co-champion in 1986), Judge hit 16 homers with exit velocities of 115 mph or harder, and to all fields of the ballpark.

"He's so quiet and simple that he looks like a contact hitter trapped in an ogre's body," the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon said at the time. "I don't know that the game has ever seen a power like that. Stanton has the most velocity, but I think Judge is going to be a really interesting career to follow."