Celebrate start of camp with special ticket offer

By Angels.com
an hour ago

Angels pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training today, Feb. 11. To celebrate, we are offering $25 Field All-Star, $10 Right Field Pavilion and $5 Lower View Box tickets for most regular-season home games this season! Head to www.angels.com/pitchersandcatchers for more details. 2020 is set to be an exciting season.

2020 is set to be an exciting season.

The Halos are welcoming two fresh arms to the starting rotation: Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy. Teheran, a two-time National League All-Star, started the past six Opening Days for Atlanta before signing with the Angels this past offseason. The Colombian-born 29-year-old is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in his MLB career. In 2018, Teheran held opposing batters to a .218 batting average on balls in play, the best mark among MLB starters.

Bundy, acquired in an offseason trade with the Orioles, is a former first-round pick with a knack for strikeouts, having K’d 602 batters in 614 1/3 MLB innings. His best season yet came in 2017, when the right-hander finished with a 13-9 record, 4.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. In Bundy’s Minor League career, he dominated with a 2.59 ERA, .211 opposing batting average and 1.05 WHIP.

The Halos’ new starting catcher, Jason Castro, will also be front and center Wednesday. The 32-year-old California native was an American League All-Star in 2013, when he slashed .276/.350/.485 for the Astros with 63 runs, 35 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. Castro also brings ample behind-the-plate experience to the Angels, having started 734 games at catcher in his nine seasons with Houston and Minnesota.

