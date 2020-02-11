Celebrate start of camp with special ticket offer

Angels pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training today, Feb. 11. To celebrate, we are offering $25 Field All-Star, $10 Right Field Pavilion and $5 Lower View Box tickets for most regular-season home games this season! Head to www.angels.com/pitchersandcatchers for more details. 2020 is set to be an exciting season.

The Halos are welcoming two fresh arms to the starting rotation: Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy. Teheran, a two-time National League All-Star, started the past six Opening Days for Atlanta before signing with the Angels this past offseason. The Colombian-born 29-year-old is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in his MLB career. In 2018, Teheran held opposing batters to a .218 batting average on balls in play, the best mark among MLB starters.

Bundy, acquired in an offseason trade with the Orioles, is a former first-round pick with a knack for strikeouts, having K’d 602 batters in 614 1/3 MLB innings. His best season yet came in 2017, when the right-hander finished with a 13-9 record, 4.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. In Bundy’s Minor League career, he dominated with a 2.59 ERA, .211 opposing batting average and 1.05 WHIP.

The Halos’ new starting catcher, Jason Castro, will also be front and center Wednesday. The 32-year-old California native was an American League All-Star in 2013, when he slashed .276/.350/.485 for the Astros with 63 runs, 35 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. Castro also brings ample behind-the-plate experience to the Angels, having started 734 games at catcher in his nine seasons with Houston and Minnesota.