Two-day, single-day passes for SoxFest sold out

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox announced Friday two-day and single-day passes have officially sold out for SoxFest 2020 -- presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust.

A schedule of activities for the two-day event, held January 24-25, including a list of new activations, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and seminars with current White Sox players, former greats, prospects, broadcasters and front office staff, will be available next week at whitesox.com/SoxFest.

Fans planning their SoxFest experience are strongly encouraged to have all tickets downloaded and saved in their smartphone wallet through the White Sox Account Manager page (whitesox.com/myaccount under “Account Manager”). For more information about mobile ticketing and managing tickets on a smartphone, visit whitesox.com/mobiletickets.

For the latest information about the event, including the most up-to-date list of scheduled White Sox appearances at SoxFest, please visit whitesox.com/SoxFest.