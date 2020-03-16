Cherington gives update on Bucs' baseball ops

BRADENTON, Fla. – There will be a time for baseball questions and concerns, for roster moves and front-office strategy. Eventually. For now, Ben Cherington made it clear that his priority as the leader of the Pirates’ baseball operations department is simply making sure that the club's players and staff are

For now, Ben Cherington made it clear that his priority as the leader of the Pirates’ baseball operations department is simply making sure that the club's players and staff are safe and healthy. Those conversations and actions have dominated the general manager’s time since Spring Training was suspended on Thursday amid the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This situation is obviously evolving. We’re getting more information every day, trying to respond to that information effectively, appropriately, thoughtfully,” Cherington said. “But at a high level, really, our focus has just been on making sure that our players and employees are safe, that they all have the resources necessary to do what they need to do every day and that they are informed. And we’ll continue to do that the best that we possibly can.”

Here’s a look at where other aspects of the club’s baseball operations stand, as Cherington explained during a conference call on Monday afternoon.

On where players are working out

“Our 40-man roster players have been given the option to either stay [at LECOM Park] in Bradenton, go to Pittsburgh or go home. The vast majority of those players are either in Bradenton or home at this point. We’ve also wound down our Minor League Spring Training camp [at the Pirate City complex]. There are still some Minor League players at Pirate City, players who for a variety of reasons we feel are either unable to go home or safer by staying at Pirate City. We’re also in the process of winding down our camp in the [Dominican Republic] using a similar protocol. There may be some players who stay in the academy in the D.R. who we feel are safer if they stay there than they would be by going home. So we’re working quickly toward a much, much smaller base of operations in Bradenton and in the D.R., and we’ll continue to follow guidance from MLB, from our health experts, from the government. We have gotten really good support from MLB and our health team but continue to focus on safety first and foremost.”

On what the club has been told about group workouts

“What we’ve been asked to do is to make the facility and an appropriate level of support staff available for our 40-man roster players if they choose to stay either in the Spring Training site … or in the home city. A lot of our players have chosen to go home and continue to do their workouts at home. The players who are staying either in Bradenton or Pittsburgh, we will make facilities available and we will make appropriate support staff -- coaching and otherwise -- available, and we’ll manage that so that we avoid large numbers of players working out together and that it’s effectively done on a case-by-case basis with each player.”

On continuing work with players and staff leaving Bradenton

“We’ve been working to get our employees home to the extent possible, or to where people feel most comfortable being. I think we’re almost all the way there. We still have some staff to get home. What that means, for us, is effectively -- because we have plenty of staff who live in the Bradenton area -- we’ll still have people available to support players to the extent that we need. We have staff who live in the Pittsburgh area, so we’ll have people there to support players to the extent that we need. Same in the D.R. We’ve also got players and staff who live in other places in the country, so there may be opportunity to still help some players even in a sort of satellite arrangement to the extent that people live near each other. We’ll continue to do the best we can, but certainly the priority is to get people home and safe and where they feel most comfortable.”

On how long it would take for players to get ready, whenever group workouts resume

“I really don’t know. We met with each of our players in Major League camp on Saturday, and part of that conversation -- myself, [manager Derek Shelton], some coaches and [director of sports medicine] Todd Tomczyk -- was talking about how to remain in a ready state where we’re not ramping down activity completely but not progressing activity, either. That might look different for different players, but the idea being that optimally guys will stay in some sort of ready state so that, when we do have better information on a season start, we’ll be in a position to ramp up more quickly than we would in a typical year so that it could be a shorter amount of time than a typical Spring Training, but I can’t tell you exactly how long we’d need."

On expectations for playing baseball in 2020

“The direction and message we’ve gotten from Major League Baseball, and certainly our hope, is that with every intention there will be a season and we will play Major League games, Minor League games in 2020 -- play as many of them as we can, both at the Major League and Minor League level. I think there’s a level of confidence that will happen, but of course none of us can know for sure."

