Blue Jays assist staff through Team Toronto fund

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- In an attempt to combat the challenges presented by coronavirus to the Toronto sports landscape and the entire community of the Greater Toronto Area, Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro has joined forces with team presidents Brendan Shanahan of the Maple Leafs, Masai Ujiri of the Raptors and Bill Manning of the Argonauts and TFC to create the Team Toronto Fund.

The group of executives is not only personally contributing, but also leading the charge for their clubs to create a special assistance fund to further assist arena and stadium support staff for their respective organizations, should they need extra financial assistance during this period of uncertainty.

“As the entire world grapples with the challenging effects of COVID-19, our Toronto sports community must band together and support each other,” Shapiro said in a team release. “No matter the outcome of the game, our staff are often the people Toronto fans remember most about their trip to the ballpark, field, or arena -- for their smiles, helping hands, and passion.

“It is an honour to join my counterparts and exceptional sports leaders in our city to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of all our game day staff.”

Team management, coaches and players from all five teams will contribute to the fund to provide additional aid to the many workers that support them.

