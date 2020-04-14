Inbox: What takes Toronto's roster to next level?

TORONTO -- If the season were being played today, the Blue Jays would be preparing for the second of three games at home against the Twins before hitting the road for a nine-game road trip through St. Petersburg, Boston and Baltimore. That’s not happening, unfortunately, but let’s get back to

TORONTO -- If the season were being played today, the Blue Jays would be preparing for the second of three games at home against the Twins before hitting the road for a nine-game road trip through St. Petersburg, Boston and Baltimore.

That’s not happening, unfortunately, but let’s get back to “normal” for a moment and talk baseball. Here are your Blue Jays questions.

What do the Blue Jays need to compete for the World Series -- an outfielder, a starter, a bullpen addition?

-- Christopher S.

The Blue Jays will need more pitching, of course, both in the form of internal development and external additions, but that’s the case for every team. What this current roster begs for is a star outfielder.

This is an organization built on great outfielders. Looking down the list at José Bautista, George Bell, Jesse Barfield, Lloyd Moseby, Devon White, Joe Carter, Vernon Wells and others, it’s so often been outfielders who have driven the Blue Jays forward. Stud center fielders are as difficult to find in MLB as star quarterbacks in the NFL, but that would really put this Toronto roster over the top if there’s an opportunity to add one in the next 18 months.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro stressed how important starting pitching would be for this team in the coming future. With the 2021 starter free-agent class being fairly strong, who do you believe Toronto would realistically pursue?

-- James, Mitchell, Ontario

Every year, the Blue Jays -- and 90 percent of other teams -- will need to find a Tanner Roark or a Chase Anderson, who can eat reliable innings and keep things stable. By next offseason, though, it will be time for Toronto to chase upside again, like it did with its splashy signing of Hyun-Jin Ryu.

There will be no Gerrit Cole sweepstakes, but names like José Quintana or (Canadian native) James Paxton will likely be discussed. Others expected to hit the market include Trevor Bauer, Mike Minor and Jake Odorizzi. (Marcus Stroman might, too, but don’t hold your breath on a reunion.) If the Blue Jays could find their new version of 2016-18 J.A. Happ, I think that would be a perfect addition.

With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finding a permanent home in left field, do you think that translates to a breakout year for him?

-- Eric S., Toronto

That old saying, “Your best ability is your availability," makes more sense with each passing year. Everybody in Major League Baseball is good, but health can be such a dividing factor. Gurriel is a great example of that.

Gurriel posted an .869 OPS over 84 games last season. Even if that dips, let’s say to an .800 OPS over 140 games, that’s a very valuable player. He needs to hit, though, and he could even be an option at first base long term. Gurriel’s raw talent and versatility makes him appealing to other teams, too.

What are the players up to these days? Are they all home? Can any of them use batting cages to hit and throw?

-- Kyle A.

Thankfully, the players' stay-at-home diet is much better than mine. Some Major Leaguers have access to a cage or personal gym, but at this point, the Blue Jays know that staying in peak baseball shape isn’t realistic. This is as much about mental health as it is physical health, but the club’s medical staff is working closely with all players (remotely, of course).

