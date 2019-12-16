Toronto selling city and young core to FAs

SAN DIEGO -- As the Winter Meetings continue, the goal for the Blue Jays organization has been and will be to work toward getting better this offseason. But after a 67-95 finish to the 2019 season, what exactly does that mean for '20? Quite simply, according to Toronto president and

Quite simply, according to Toronto president and CEO Mark Shapiro, it means the team needs to take a step towards inflating the win column. But how does a losing team transition into being a winning squad? By adding pieces to the puzzle. And though it appears there has been an absence of activity by the Blue Jays through the early offseason months, the club is encouraged by what's been happening behind the scenes and how it might eventually bubble to the surface.

"Everything else is not as relevant -- we need to get back to winning," Shapiro said Tuesday. "We need to get better. We clearly need to add. We can't just roll the same club out again as it sits there today. We will add players, and we will get better.

"It's frustrating and it's hard from the outside looking in … but it's not as frustrating for us, because we see all the activity that's leading up to those things. When all is said and done, there are multiple junctures to get better. One of them is the offseason, the other one is during the season. We need to get better at both, and we will get better during the offseason."

In addition to winning more games, Shapiro hopes the organization will continue to embrace the positivity that permeated a clubhouse laden with rookies at the end of the season, thereby offering the young players a glimpse of what it means to have an entire country behind them.

"Continue to foster the environment that's already there -- guys who expect to win, guys who are good teammates, guys who believe in each other, guys who recognize how special it is to play where they're playing," Shapiro said. "It's one thing that these guys definitely understand, but … they still are relatively young, and they just don't recognize the magnitude -- they haven't seen it yet -- most of these guys.

"They saw it only in Seattle, they haven't seen the power of what the market and what the city and what the country can be, so that piece is still left to be understood. We can talk about it, but they have to feel that."

Selling the city

As the team continues to make its case to free agents, the magnitude of the market has been a significant factor in its pitches -- something that the organization hopes is a selling point.

"Any opportunity we have to paint the picture, we do," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said on Monday. "And we have a good one to paint. We have such an incredible city and country to play for, such an incredible environment. Every player that I've ever been in touch with here -- almost to the man -- has just not wanted to leave … We do work hard at that, at presenting the city and country and organization to the players who have never been here on a full-time basis."

Added manager Charlie Montoyo: "The funny thing about Toronto, you have to be there first to see what it looks like. You can ask [Josh] Donaldson, [José] Bautista, Edwin Encarnación -- all those guys -- how much they love Toronto. I didn't even know. It's a beautiful city, the diversity of the town. You're playing for a country. The only way to find out is getting there. That's the pitch … we made a video to show people how beautiful it is -- what a beautiful country, what a beautiful stadium, the fans. It's just a great place to play."

Offerings of a young core

In addition to what the country offers, the team has also included in its pitches to free agents the attitude the young core brings into the clubhouse every day.

"There were times -- not all year long -- but there were times in the last two months of the season where it was like, 'I would never have known walking in the clubhouse what our record was because those guys have that feeling,'" Shapiro said. "It was different. To talk to the teams across the field from us and even some of the players we're talking to now, they felt that. To me, that's the first step.

"When teams across the field start to feel you, when you start to hear that from them like, 'Damn, man, we hated playing you guys in September, we hated facing those guys. You guys were tough.' … The next step is now taking that competitiveness and we've got to piece together complete games and win."

Alexis Brudnicki is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter @baseballexis.