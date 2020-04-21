Brewers to host 'virtual happy hour' for fans

MILWAUKEE -- Ever dreamed of having a beer with Brewers legend Robin Yount? Here’s your chance. Yount, Brewers All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff and president of baseball operations David Stearns will each raise a glass with 1,000 fans on Thursday during a Zoom Webinar billed as a virtual happy hour. Broadcaster

MILWAUKEE -- Ever dreamed of having a beer with Brewers legend Robin Yount? Here’s your chance.

Yount, Brewers All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff and president of baseball operations David Stearns will each raise a glass with 1,000 fans on Thursday during a Zoom Webinar billed as a virtual happy hour. Broadcaster Brian Anderson will host, and there will even be live music from recording artist and baseball fanatic Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s.

“These have been challenging times, but we know that our fans are finding unique and creative ways to have a little fun,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Happy Hour is about connecting with those who share common interests, and until we can get back together in person, this event will give us all a chance to kick back and join in the fun.”

It’s 5 o'clock somewhere! Join us for a Virtual Happy Hour presented by @MillerLite this Thursday! Keep an eye out on our social channels on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the link to join. pic.twitter.com/335QF1JVg6 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 21, 2020

Here’s how it’s going to work:

On Thursday at 5 p.m. CT, the Brewers will release specific information on how fans can connect to the virtual happy hour. The information will be made available on the Brewers Twitter feed (@Brewers), the Brewers Instagram account via Stories (@Brewers), the team’s Facebook Page (facebook.com/brewers) and via press release. The capacity for the call is 1,000, and it will be first come, first served.

Participants will have an opportunity during the Happy Hour to submit questions or topics to be discussed by all of the panelists.

“This is a unique way to utilize our partnership with the Brewers to talk a little baseball in the absence of being able to play or watch it,” said Andrew McGuire, Great Lakes regional vice president for Molson Coors Beverage Company, a partner in the event. “Sports and beer have always brought people together, and while we can’t wait to be back in Miller Park, we hope this provides a fun and entertaining distraction from the challenging circumstances we’re all facing right now.”

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.