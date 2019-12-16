Report: Brewers in talks with OF A. García

MILWAUKEE -- After signing left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal on Friday and finalizing a three-year deal with Josh Lindblom on Monday, the Brewers are working to land another free agent: outfielder Avisaíl García. The Tampa Bay Times reported over the weekend that Milwaukee was in “advanced” talks with

The Tampa Bay Times reported over the weekend that Milwaukee was in “advanced” talks with García, as first mentioned by José F. Rivera of ESPN Deportes. One potential factor delaying a deal is that García would have to pass a physical exam before any agreement is official.

García, 28, slashed .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs for the Rays in 2019 while playing plus defense in right field. If the Brewers sign him, García would either provide them with outfield depth or increase the likelihood that Ryan Braun will see action at first base. At last week’s Winter Meetings, president of baseball operations David Stearns said it is unlikely Braun will become Milwaukee’s everyday first baseman, but that Braun was open to seeing some time there. How much time depends on the team’s other moves this offseason.