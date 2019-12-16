3 remaining needs for Brewers after WM

SAN DIEGO -- Milwaukee officials departed the Winter Meetings on Thursday having added a rotation piece in Josh Lindblom, whose three-year deal is expected to be finalized soon. And they also gathered more information to answer the biggest question they face in the weeks to come: Will the Brewers trade

Will the Brewers trade Josh Hader?

The Yankees, Dodgers and Mets are among the teams that have inquired about Hader, according to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, with the Yanks leading the way. Trading Hader, who has been the National League Reliever of the Year each of the past two seasons while posting the fourth- and fifth-highest strikeout rates all time for pitchers who have logged at least 50 innings in a season, would open a huge hole at the back end of a bullpen co-anchored by Corey Knebel, who is no sure thing coming back from Tommy John surgery. But with the farm system depleted, in part because of the blockbuster trade that landed Christian Yelich two offseasons ago, it might be the best way to fill the Brewers' other pressing needs in the starting rotation, at first base and at third base and remain competitive during Yelich's prime years.

Hader's value is enhanced by the fact he has four years remaining under club control. At 25 years old, there is an argument that his trade value may never be higher.

"Over the course of an offseason," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said at the onset of the Meetings, "most teams are going to touch on the majority of their 40-man roster, just in the course of conversations. Sometimes rumors get put out there. We certainly recognize the value Josh has to our organization."

In case there was any doubt about that, Stearns said, "I think we consider him the best reliever in baseball right now."

BIGGEST REMAINING NEEDS

1) Pitching: Lindblom is an outside-the-box addition, but the Brewers know they need more rotation depth. Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, Lindblom and lefty Eric Lauer have inside tracks on spots, but the Crew expects to need 8-10 starters over the course of the year. Some will be acquired in season, but nonetheless, Stearns has work to do to address the innings lost after Chase Anderson and Zach Davies were traded to free payroll.

2) Third base: If the season started tomorrow, who would play the hot corner at Miller Park? It's a good thing the season doesn't begin for more than three months, because that is a difficult question to answer. Stearns says he is very happy with the options still available via trade and free agency, and that he's confident the Brewers will come up with a good answer for Mike Moustakas' departure. Without a Minor League prospect banging on the door at the position, would the Crew stretch for Josh Donaldson, the top free-agent third baseman available now that Anthony Rendon is joining the Angels? Milwaukee has not been mentioned among Donaldson's primary suitors, but Stearns likes to lay low in his pursuits.

3) First base: The Brewers have been in touch with Ryan Braun about playing some first base, and Braun is open to it, Stearns said. But the key word is "some." At the moment, there is no thought to making Braun the primary first baseman. And there is no thought to moving Keston Hiura to first, despite his defensive limitations at second. The organization views it as important to see if Hiura can stick at second first, since he has the potential to be a way-above-average bat at the position if he can play average defense. So, the Crew will probably acquire a first baseman via trade or free agency, and with its history of being creative, the list of options is long. An established, expensive bat like Brandon Belt? A bounceback candidate like Jake Lamb of the D-backs? An upside player like Abraham Toro of the Astros? A free agent like Kole Calhoun (though Calhoun has played only 44 Major League innings at first base)? Or a free agent who is well known to Stearns & Co. like Eric Thames, who remains firmly in consideration, even after the Brewers opted to decline his option in November.

RULE 5 DRAFT

The Brewers didn't lose Zack Brown, their 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, who was left unprotected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. But they did lose four players in the Triple-A phase: relievers Nate Griep and Michael Petersen to the Rockies, catcher Bryan Torres to the Giants and right-hander Jordan Brink to the Cardinals.

"Any time that we get players selected from our own organization, it's a testament to the depth that we actually do have, regardless of what some of the national outlets might think," said Brewers vice president of baseball operations Matt Kleine.

With six openings on the 40-man roster (it will be down to five when Lindblom is official), why didn't the Brewers take a flier on a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft?

"We expected that the players we identified as potential targets would likely not be there by the time we picked," Kleine said. "There were players we did like, but you have to balance that against the acquisition cost [$100,000], the cost of a roster spot, and then the likelihood of that player sticking, which is especially difficult in a competitive year, like we plan to have in 2020."

GM's BOTTOM LINE

"We know we need to add starting pitchers. We fully intend to do that. I'm confident when we get to Phoenix, and more importantly when we get back to Milwaukee for Opening Day, we're going to have not only a starting rotation we feel comfortable with, but the depth behind it." -- Stearns

