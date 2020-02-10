WI residents get 1st crack at Crew-Cubs tickets

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin-based Brewers fans are getting first dibs on tickets to 2020 games at Miller Park against the Cubs, continuing a tradition intended to preserve some semblance of home-field advantage in the Interstate 94 rivalry. This year, there is an added bonus: Opening Day. The March 26 season opener

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin-based Brewers fans are getting first dibs on tickets to 2020 games at Miller Park against the Cubs, continuing a tradition intended to preserve some semblance of home-field advantage in the Interstate 94 rivalry.

This year, there is an added bonus: Opening Day.

The March 26 season opener is included in the nine Cubs-Brewers games included in the online-only offer, which runs from 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday. Tickets for those games aren’t available to non-state residents until 9 a.m. on Saturday, when individual seats for all 81 home games go on sale to the general public.

The presale opportunity is only available at brewers.com/wisconsinpresale, and fans’ primary address on their brewers.com ticket account must be located in the state of Wisconsin to take part. There is a limit of four tickets for Opening Day and eight for every other Brewers-Cubs game at Miller Park in 2020.

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.