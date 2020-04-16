Montoyo keeps momentum via virtual meetings

TORONTO -- When Spring Training was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays were just starting to feel their momentum snowballing towards Opening Day on March 26. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo doesn’t want to lose that magic, especially with a young team. Montoyo and his

Montoyo and his coaching staff are in regular contact with their players, and their work-from-home situation might not be all that different from yours. Phone calls, Zoom or FaceTime have taken the place of in-person meetings, but the message remains the same: Montoyo wants everyone focusing their energy in the same direction, and for this time away from baseball to have some value.

In a recent effort to lighten the mood, one of the video conference calls had a "happy hour" theme. Unique times call for unique solutions.

“We’re also having conference calls with the entire organization, which is something that Mark [Shapiro], Ross [Atkins] and I believe in because we want our entire organization to be on the same page,” Montoyo said on Thursday. “Being able to take advantage of this time with no baseball, we have been able to meet with our Minor League coaches and coordinators to make sure that everyone is working on the same plan.”

This presents a difficult balance that all teams will be challenged to strike going forward. Mental and physical well-being are the top priority, but when it’s possible to go beyond that, how can clubs help players continue to develop, both individually and as a team?

Each year, this Blue Jays team has a different energy, a natural product of roster turnover. The 2020 roster represents the first year of a new era of Toronto baseball, though, now that the young core has arrived and is being supported by offseason additions. All teams are eager to play, but the Blue Jays are especially so.

“We had great momentum going into the season,” Montoyo said. “Our culture was great and Spring Training was awesome. We don’t want to stop that.”

From here, the club will stay the course and adapt as it goes. In the interest of keeping their roster connected, Blue Jays players will be having their own conference calls as a group to stay connected and “have their fun,” as Montoyo put it.

Montoyo is cautious to avoid any hypotheticals when it comes to baseball’s eventual return, but he understands the value that the game will have when it’s safe to do so.

“I’m not only the manager of the Blue Jays, I’m also a fan of baseball,” Montoyo said. “So I’m just hoping we can play baseball sometime this year. I don’t have any facts or anything. I’m just like a fan, hoping there’s baseball.”

