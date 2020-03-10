Sale set to resume throwing on Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Chris Sale hasn’t thrown since learning he has a flexor strain in his left elbow, but that will change Friday, when the ace is scheduled to test out the arm he’s been resting. Doctors recommended Sale give the injury 10-14 days to calm down, with the

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Chris Sale hasn’t thrown since learning he has a flexor strain in his left elbow, but that will change Friday, when the ace is scheduled to test out the arm he’s been resting.

Doctors recommended Sale give the injury 10-14 days to calm down, with the southpaw not surprisingly pushing for the earlier end of that spectrum. Since his diagnosis, Sale has been constantly working with the Red Sox's training staff to monitor the progression, and they felt like Friday could be a step forward.

“We talked to [head trainer] Brad [Pearson] a little bit more,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said on Tuesday. “[Sale] said he wants to evaluate it at 10 days, and then if he’s not ready, to re-evaluate at 14 days.”

It’ll be a telling day for Sale, who spent the offseason rehabbing his left elbow following inflammation that ended his 2019 season on Aug. 13 before it began acting up in camp again. Should Sale be able to throw without issue, he’ll progress to playing catch at differing distances and eventually throw off the mound.

If not, he’ll try again a few days later, then move to a more serious round of testing and evaluation to reveal the next step. Sale acknowledged last Thursday when the strain was diagnosed that a next step could be Tommy John surgery.

The seven-time All Star has 2,007 career strikeouts across 10 seasons, including a career-best 308 in 2017, his first year with the Red Sox. His absence leaves Boston searching to fill out the rotation behind Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez and Ryan Weber.

Verdugo back in the swing of things

Alex Verdugo ’s spring has probably felt longer than most, as the outfielder has been very limited in activity as he recovers from the stress fracture in his back. It was good news for everyone, then, that Verdugo took 20 swings in the batting cages on Monday and Tuesday and reported no problems. He’s also extending his throwing distance from 60 feet to 90 feet.

A key piece in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers, Verdugo won’t be ready to start the season on time but will eventually land in the outfield.

Brewer open for business?

If Tuesday’s 3-2 win against the Cardinals is any indication, it appears Colten Brewer is being stretched out to fill an opener role. The 27-year-old entered in the sixth inning and earned the victory with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Brewer also fanned three, including the first two hitters he faced. Roenicke was impressed enough by the righty’s work that he said the Red Sox will stretch Brewer out even further next time around, in a “B” game on the back fields.

If the Red Sox decide to learn toward an opener in lieu of a fifth starter to begin the season, Roenicke said Brewer could “be a big piece of that.”

“He's throwing the ball great,” Roenicke added. “He’s so much more aggressive in the strike zone. Last year was kind of off and on … but right now, what I see, he’s just getting after it. Just going right at people.”

Up next

Rodriguez has been on a roll this spring and will look to extend his dominant streak on Wednesday when the Red Sox travel to face the Rays in a night game in Port Charlotte.

Rodriguez scattered three hits and struck out four in four innings against the Braves his last time out, and his offspeed stuff was looking nasty as he looks to fill the void left by Sale at the front of the rotation. Also slated to throw in the 6:35 p.m. ET matchup are right-handers Ryan Brasier, Heath Hembree, Domingo Tapia and Austin Brice.