Watch Kersh classics, '19 HRs on SportsNet LA

LOS ANGELES -- SportsNet LA’s programming this week will include encore presentations of Dodgers broadcasts and original programming showcasing the “best of 2019.” Here are the programming details:

Dodgers Rewind 2019

Starting at 6 a.m. PT daily, the network will air back-to-back broadcasts of the Dodgers' memorable wins from last season.

Squeeze Play

The network will air Dodgers games condensed into one-hour shows as follows:

• Monday, starting at 1 p.m.: 2019 home run highlight games

• Tuesday, starting at 12:30 p.m.: 2019 home run highlight games

• Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m.: 2019 home run highlight games

• Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m.: 2019 home run highlight games

• Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m.: Clayton Kershaw highlight games

Access SportsNet Dodgers

The latest Dodgers news:

• Stay Home Update premieres Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m.

Timeless Dodgers encore presentations

Kershaw’s memorable games will air nightly throughout the week:

• Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

• Tuesday at 3 p.m.

• Thursday 4 p.m.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.