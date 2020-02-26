Inbox: Can the D-backs improve their record?

MESA, Ariz. -- We’re less than a week into Cactus League games, but that doesn’t mean that folks aren’t looking ahead to Opening Day and the Trade Deadline. We’ve got it all covered in today’s D-backs inbox. **Hello Steve, Major League Baseball posted projection of how teams will finish the

MESA, Ariz. -- We’re less than a week into Cactus League games, but that doesn’t mean that folks aren’t looking ahead to Opening Day and the Trade Deadline. We’ve got it all covered in today’s D-backs inbox.

Hello Steve, Major League Baseball posted projection of how teams will finish the regular season, having the D-backs finishing 3rd (79-83) behind the Padres and Dodgers. With that being said, with all the new additions to the team, do you think the D-backs can have a better record than last season, with a chance to snag a postseason spot?

-- Juan G., Somerton, Ariz.

There are various sites out there that do projections for the upcoming season and there’s a lot of useful information that can come out of them, but I would not accept them as gospel. They make assumptions about playing time and the kinds of seasons that players have. That’s not a knock on them, but just a reminder that you shouldn’t be overly optimistic or pessimistic based on what they say. If you asked me to pick the over/under on the D-backs winning 79 games I would take the over. I think there’s a reasonable case to be made for the D-backs and if things break their way, they could certainly finish with a better record than last year.

Two starting pitching questions for you: With [Luke] Weaver making a start Wednesday, has there been any word on how he's felt, or any worry that his previous injury might show back up? It sounds like [Jon] Duplantier had a good start on Tuesday. Do you think he's most likely headed for a bullpen role at some point, with Corbin Martin returning from Tommy John by next year and a pretty competitive group of potential starters either in the Majors or close to them?

--Foster, Las Vegas

So far this spring there’s been no talk of concern about Weaver’s health. I think the start he made at the end of last year really helped put his mind at ease, as well as that of the organization. He went about his regular offseason routine without restriction and has been throwing the same as all the other starters. As for Duplantier, I would think that initially he will open the year as a starter, likely at Triple-A Reno, given the way the rotation looks right now. As they showed last year, though, if there’s a need in the 'pen at the big league level and he’s the one who they think is best to fill it, he could find himself there. Ideally, they’d give him every chance as a starter. I know it seems like they have a lot of starters right now and on the way up, but that can change quickly, as we saw last year. You can never have too much pitching, particularly starters.

Looking over the roster, a lot of spots seem filled when it comes to lineup, rotation and bullpen. Who do you think can surprise us all and make the roster on Opening Day?

--Kobe, Tucson, Ariz.

I think someone who’s a little under the radar and who could end up on the Opening Day roster is outfielder Jon Jay. Torey Lovullo really liked him when he was here in 2018 and I could see them thinking he would be a good guy to have on the bench.

If the team performed below whatever expectations they have by the Trade Deadline, is it likely that they sell for either a retooling next year, or an all-out rebuild as the next generation of prospects are about to emerge?

--Josh, Seattle

I don’t think you will see them go into a full-scale rebuild under GM Mike Hazen. He has made it pretty clear that he prefers building while at the same time putting as competitive a team on the field as he can. That’s what they did last year.

How high are the expectations for Zac Gallen? Is it likely that he out pitches [Madison] Bumgarner?

--Matt, Glendale, Ariz.

Given the way he pitched last year, there are a lot of expectations for Gallen this year and deservedly so. I think the biggest key will be how he adjusts now that he’s been in the league for almost a full season. Opposing teams now have a pretty good scouting book on him and hitters will no doubt make some adjustments to him. How he responds will go a long way towards determining whether or not he meets those expectations. He certainly has the repertoire of pitches to do it.

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.