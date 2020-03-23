D-backs donate $550,000 to local nonprofits

PHOENIX -- As they wait to get back to playing baseball, the D-backs organization is still hard at work trying to help in the community during the COVID-19 national pandemic. The club announced Monday that it is donating $550,000 to Arizona-based nonprofit organizations that will immediately assist in helping those

The club announced Monday that it is donating $550,000 to Arizona-based nonprofit organizations that will immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the current national emergency.

“Over the past 10 days, we have watched the heroic efforts of so many Arizonans who are helping those in need -- from medical professionals to local food banks and childcare operations that have opened their doors to those working long hours to keep our community running,” D-backs managing general partner Ken Kendrick said in a statement. “We are so grateful to be a part of such a special place and to be in the position to give back at a time like this.”

We are one team, Arizona, and we’re going to get through this together.



The #DbacksGiveBack Foundation is donating $550,000 to local non-profits assisting those most vulnerable during this national emergency. pic.twitter.com/FV5d4HET3z — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 23, 2020

The charitable contribution will be spread among numerous nonprofit organizations that focus on emergency food supply and distribution as well as support for children of working healthcare professionals. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and team said they will continue to monitor the situation in the event additional assistance can be made available, if necessary.

“I’m so proud of our organization for implementing a plan that will provide relief to communities across the entire state,” D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. “We have had many employees offer to volunteer at local food banks while still practicing social distancing, as each of them simply wants to help those around us. It is not just our civic responsibility, but our honor to be of service to our community during these challenging times.”

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.