D-backs covering bases with rotation competition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It can get confusing when teams talk about there being competition for jobs during Spring Training because not every club defines competition or measures it in the same way. Take the D-backs' starting rotation for instance. General manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have talked about

General manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have talked about there being competition for spots in the rotation, but what does that actually mean?

For the D-backs it’s not going to just be about Spring Training numbers, or even how their pitches look during March. It’s also going to include their performance last season, how they look coming into camp.

“It’s not necessarily that they get clipped for home runs in the Cactus League,” Hazen said. “Some of our best starting pitchers have struggled to get outs in the Cactus League. That’s how this rolls. The competition is more about preparing for the season. How has that preparation gone? Last season, the offseason, coming into Spring Training is a marker for us.”

Fans may have a hard time judging the competition because it’s Hazen, Lovullo and their respective staffs who know what each pitcher is working on in a given game and how that execution went. Sometimes they’ll share that information with reporters and sometimes they won’t.

Obviously, barring injury to veterans Madison Bumgarner , who was signed to a five-year, $85 million deal in the offseason, and Robbie Ray have spots locked down.

Luke Weaver was arguably the team’s best pitcher before he sustained an elbow injury in May that limited him to just two innings the rest of the season.

The team wants him to compete for a spot, but at the same time not push himself too hard this spring as a result.

“Yes, that’s why I think having what he did for us is an important piece for us to ensuring that he knows that it’s not all going to fall down on what his Spring Training numbers look like,” Hazen said. “Prior performance is going to matter and up until when he got hurt he may have been our best starting pitcher last year so we’re going to remember that.”

Then there’s veteran Mike Leake, who has been nothing if not consistent during his career. You know what you’re going to get from him during the regular season regardless of his spring. Despite a fracture in his left (non-throwing) wrist, he appears to be on track for Opening Day.

And then you come to Zac Gallen, who was the team’s best pitcher after coming over from the Marlins at the Trade Deadline. How come he doesn’t have a spot in the rotation as a result?

“Have I said that he’s not?” Hazen said. “Has anyone? I said competition. There’s going to be competition. We want everyone to go out there and compete, and show their best stuff. We’ll see how the rotation stacks up at the end of the year. We definitely understand [Gallen’s] talent and his potential.”

Merrill Kelly, who started 32 games for the D-backs last season, is also trying to make the rotation as is lefty Alex Young, and right-handers Taylor Clarke and Jon Duplantier.

Kelly can’t be sent to the Minors without his permission, so if he isn’t in the rotation, he’s likely a long man in the 'pen. The other three could be kept as relievers or optioned to Triple-A Reno as depth for the inevitable time when the team needs another starter.

Each of the pitchers have had meetings with Hazen and Lovullo where their situation was explained to them as honestly as possible. Some know that they’re in the 6-10 starter range and have a bigger hill to climb than others.

“I think the one thing is we try to make it clear that there’s 13 spots on the pitching staff,” Hazen said. “That even for those guys that are going for starting rotation spots, there is still light at the end of the tunnel in terms of how we’re putting the staff together and telling them to go out and compete.”

