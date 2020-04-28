GM Moore remaining 'hopeful' during this time

KANSAS CITY -- Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants the 2020 baseball season to begin beyond the coronavirus pandemic. But Moore and the Royals are ready to accept whatever guidelines that the city of Kansas City and Mayor Quinton Lucas or Major League Baseball present. Moore is as connected to

KANSAS CITY -- Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants the 2020 baseball season to begin beyond the coronavirus pandemic. But Moore and the Royals are ready to accept whatever guidelines that the city of Kansas City and Mayor Quinton Lucas or Major League Baseball present.

Moore is as connected to Kansas City as any professional league representative in recent memory from all his connections to local charities, including the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy and his “C You in the Major Leagues Foundation.”

Moore said he is keeping constantly informed through Royals owner John Sherman and MLB.

“Those conversations are happening all the time,” Moore said in a Zoom call with Kansas City media on Tuesday. “The Commissioner [Rob Manfred] is having calls with all 30 owners all the time. Once that call is concluded, I have the opportunity [to converse] with Mr. Sherman.

“There are a lot of conversations. We’re just kind of operating under the direction of Manfred, and we’re more hopeful today than we were yesterday. I think we’re getting closer, and I’m more hopeful today than I was yesterday. MLB isn’t really cautioning us to keep our cards close to the vest. It comes down to a health standpoint.”

Moore is a huge believer in the determination of Royals fans to get through this pandemic.

“We’re a very resilient people,” Moore said. “We care deeply about the success of one another. No reason to think that anything else will happen. As far as testing and in speaking to our players and staff, we will do whatever we can to get back to playing. ... We realize there is risk to everything that we do.

“I have texted with Mayor Lucas a couple of times. ... I like to encourage leaders and to support our leaders and let them know that we have their backs.”

Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.