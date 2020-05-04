Shelton preparing Pirates contingency plan

PITTSBURGH -- Derek Shelton has consistently declined to publicly ponder the details of various proposals for baseball’s return, but there’s a difference between speculation and preparation. Pittsburgh’s manager has avoided the former, but he is deeply involved in the latter. Just check his call and text history with Pirates bench

PITTSBURGH -- Derek Shelton has consistently declined to publicly ponder the details of various proposals for baseball’s return, but there’s a difference between speculation and preparation. Pittsburgh’s manager has avoided the former, but he is deeply involved in the latter. Just check his call and text history with Pirates bench coach Don Kelly.

“Donnie and I talk about 80 times a day,” Shelton said, “and I say that kind of half-jokingly.”

While baseball remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shelton acknowledged that the Pirates' staff has been getting ready for various scenarios if clubs are given the green light to resume team-wide baseball activities at some point this spring or summer. That isn’t easy to do, obviously, considering nobody knows how or when baseball will return.

“We have started to toss ideas around of how we would function if we were in different places,” Shelton said Monday during a videoconference call with local media. “Not only that, but how we would stagger workouts and get our pitchers and our position players in. So there has been some conversations on that.”

Kelly created and oversaw the Pirates’ Spring Training schedule with Shelton’s help, so they’ve been in frequent contact about multiple contingency plans for a second spring, spring 2.0, summer training --whatever, wherever and whenever it could be.

Allegheny County is currently in the “red” phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, with Pittsburgh residents still under stay-at-home orders. But gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted during the “yellow” phase, which northern and northwestern counties will enter on Friday. So if the Pirates were able to work out at PNC Park when Allegheny County reaches the “yellow” phase, for instance, they would have to stagger their schedule to ensure no more than 25 players and coaches were at the field at the same time.

“We would find a way around that to make sure that we functionally got our work in,” Shelton said, noting the Pirates will abide by whatever health and safety guidelines are put in place. “However we were going to do it, wherever we’re at -- we would figure out and be able to facilitate a schedule that would work.”

Shelton said he has also been working with Pittsburgh’s baseball operations department on projects they wouldn’t have time for during the season, pointing specifically to a revamped advance scouting process. Like Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, Shelton noted several times during Monday’s conference call that he is optimistic there will be Major League Baseball played this year.

“I feel strongly that the country needs baseball. It’s something that helps us heal. Getting back to the game, our national pastime, is going to help,” Shelton said. “I think whatever we can do, and let’s make sure we’re safe and we’re healthy and we’re abiding by all social guidelines. But there’s no hoops that are big enough. Any way that we can find a way to play, we play.”

Around the horn

• Shelton previously mentioned that he’s spent some of this downtime watching Pirates games from last year. He said Monday that has allowed him to observe tendencies that may not have shown up in Spring Training, like which side a player favors on defense or which pitches they swing at when they’re on a hot streak at the plate.

“When you watch a wide variety of games, you see a lot more things. In Spring Training, some of those instances didn’t come up,” Shelton said. “It’s just learning more information about the group, about their movements, about how they did.”

• Shelton said he’s excited that Korea Baseball Organization games will air on television in the United States. He figures Major League teams can learn from how the KBO returns to play, how they manage games and the different style of play. More than anything, it’ll be a chance to watch the game he loves.

“I’ve been known to watch Caribbean World Series games on ESPN in Spanish in the wintertime sometimes when I get bored,” Shelton said. “Watching a Korean game or a Japanese game, yeah, I’m excited to be able to watch live baseball.”

Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.