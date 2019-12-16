Dodgers' hunt for game-changer continues

SAN DIEGO -- Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon got away, but the Dodgers added intriguing reliever Blake Treinen at this week's Winter Meetings and indicated that the hunt for a real difference-maker will continue through trade talks. The goal before Spring Training is to add a true game changer, regardless

SAN DIEGO -- Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon got away, but the Dodgers added intriguing reliever Blake Treinen at this week's Winter Meetings and indicated that the hunt for a real difference-maker will continue through trade talks. The goal before Spring Training is to add a true game changer, regardless of position.

Although other clubs are focused on taking Gavin Lux and Dustin May, the Dodgers are almost certain to move at least one of their outfielders. National League MVP Award winner Cody Bellinger will be their center fielder, but Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez are available. A.J. Pollock's contract would require some offset to the remaining $51 million, otherwise, he's likely to move to right field.

BIGGEST REMAINING NEEDS

1. Star power: This isn't about selling tickets, because the Dodgers have no problem there. It's about adding someone an opponent fears, whether it's a standout shortstop like Francisco Lindor, a power corner bat like Kris Bryant, a dynamic outfielder like Mookie Betts or a monster reliever like Josh Hader. Nolan Arenado would be a perfect fit, but the hurdles of an intradivisional trade for a franchise player are probably insurmountable.

2. Pitching: Cole was probably the only available starter the Dodgers viewed as entering the rotation as an unquestioned No. 1 ahead of Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. Now they might have to settle for a return of Hyun-Jin Ryu, or they may have to turn their focus elsewhere.

3. Right-handed bat: The Dodgers' offensive vulnerabilities were exposed by the Nationals in the NL Division Series, so their left-handed-heavy lineup could use some balance for the postseason. The most intriguing names they've been linked to are Lindor, Bryant and Betts.

RULE 5 DRAFT

The Dodgers did not select or add any players in the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft. In the Minor League portion, they selected Cubs infielder Carlos Sepulveda.

GM'S BOTTOM LINE

"As soon as we got word last night, we turned our attention to other conversations we were having to continue our pursuit of adding really talented players to our roster." -- president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, after learning Cole wouldn't become a Dodger

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.