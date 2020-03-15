Dreaming of the All-Star on every team 

We know things seem dark right now. Baseball has been delayed, and everyone’s just trying to stay safe. But know that we will make it through this. And once we do, it will be summer before you know it, and we will all be looking at beautiful, sunny Los Angeles,

We know things seem dark right now. Baseball has been delayed, and everyone’s just trying to stay safe. But know that we will make it through this. And once we do, it will be summer before you know it, and we will all be looking at beautiful, sunny Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium, for the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

So as we dream of brighter days, today we try to make a prediction about whom is most likely to be each team's representative at that All-Star Game. Someday, all this will pass. And when it does, there will be baseball.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , 3B: If you assume (smartly) that last year’s relative struggles were just growing pains, then the explosion happens this year. And someday soon, they might say, “That guy’s dad played baseball too?”

Orioles -- Chris Davis , DH: The better bet is probably John Means … but this would be such a better story.

Rays -- Charlie Morton , RHP: Take your pick from any of Tampa Bay's starters, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s actually on the mound to start this game.

Red Sox -- Rafael Devers , 3B: Even with Xander Bogaerts still around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Devers emerge as the new top dog in Mookie Betts’ absence.

Yankees -- Gerrit Cole , RHP: If he’s anywhere close to as good as he was last year, he’s going.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

Indians -- Francisco Lindor , SS: The bet here is that he’s still an Indian at the All-Star Game.

Royals -- Jorge Soler , DH: A great way to make your first All-Star Game is to hit 48 home runs the season before.

Tigers -- Matthew Boyd , LHP: Did you realize he struck out 238 batters last season? For context, the career high of Tigers Hall of Famer Jack Morris was 232.

Twins -- Josh Donaldson , 3B: This would be his first All-Star appearance since 2016, if you can believe that.

White Sox -- Yoán Moncada , 3B: He’s a stealth MVP candidate … if no one on his own team ends up passing him.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

Angels -- Mike Trout , CF: You don’t think he’s going to want to put on a show in the stadium of his team’s Southern California counterparts?

Astros -- Alex Bregman , 3B: They have to pick someone from the Astros, though this doesn’t necessarily feel like a task either fans or fellow players will want to volunteer for, as the game is held in the park of the team the Astros beat in the 2017 World Series.

Athletics -- Matt Chapman , 3B: This feels like the year that Chapman truly breaks through to the baseball mainstream.

Mariners -- Kyle Seager , 3B: He might, like Lindor, be at the All-Star Game to showcase his skills to potential suitors. Biggest thing working against him is the depth of third basemen in the American League.

Rangers -- Joey Gallo , OF: If he can stay healthy this year, he could be the MVP candidate he looked like for the first half of last year.

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves -- Ronald Acuña Jr. , OF: If this were the NBA, he and Trout would take turns drafting each other’s teams for this game.

Marlins -- Jordan Yamamoto , RHP: This is an out-of-left-field pick, but you saw signs of him taking big steps forward last year, and they could be giant leaps this year.

Mets -- Pete Alonso , 1B: Not only was he the home run champ as a rookie, he is quickly becoming one of the game’s best ambassadors.

Nationals -- Juan Soto , LF: Remember when we thought Soto wasn’t getting enough publicity for how good he was? Funny how a World Series can change all that.

Phillies -- Bryce Harper , OF: Considering how many times we heard he was almost a Dodger, it might be fun to see him launching Home Run Derby baseballs deep into the Chavez Ravine night.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

Brewers -- Christian Yelich , OF: Now that they know he’s going to be in Milwaukee for a while, he can make an annual habit out of this.

Cardinals -- Jack Flaherty , RHP: At his best, he’s the mix of Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter you never knew you wanted.

Pirates -- Cole Tucker , SS: Josh Bell is the obvious choice, but let’s go with a dark horse! The affable Tucker has a chance to become the face of the Pirates over the next couple of years.

Cubs -- Kris Bryant , 3B: Bryant has been an All-Star in three of his five seasons in the league, so the odds are in his favor.

Reds -- Trevor Bauer , RHP: If nothing else, his All-Star Game podium session would be interesting.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

D-backs -- Ketel Marte , 2B: Whether Marte just had a big year or is now a perennial superstar is one of the biggest questions of the new season for Arizona.

Dodgers -- Cody Bellinger , CF: Take your pick, him or Betts: They’ll both be there in front of the home crowd.

Giants -- Tony Watson , LHP: This definitely feels like the “reliever having a great first half” pick.

Padres -- Fernando Tatis Jr. , SS: The game already feels incomplete without him, and his home fans won’t have to travel far to see him.