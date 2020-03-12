FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Twins, MLB

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Twins are in a holding pattern in Southwest Florida as they await further developments and recommended next steps following Major League Baseball's announcement on Thursday in which it canceled all remaining Spring Training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Twins are in a holding pattern in Southwest Florida as they await further developments and recommended next steps following Major League Baseball's announcement on Thursday in which it canceled all remaining Spring Training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the quickly evolving situation, the Twins have not yet made any concrete plans for the foreseeable future, though it's expected that many of the details will be ironed out in continuing discussions between the league and Major League Baseball Players Association through Friday, according to Taylor Rogers , the Twins' interim player representative to the MLBPA.

"The health, safety and well-being of our fans, partners, players, staff, employees and communities is of the utmost importance," read a statement from the Twins. "Given the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the remainder of the Grapefruit League schedule and delaying the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season is the correct course of action, one which we unequivocally support.

"We will continue to work in close collaboration with Major League Baseball, the Minnesota Department of Health and national public health officials to monitor this evolving situation, and will adapt as necessary. We look forward to playing baseball again in front of our fans at Target Field when appropriate and prudent; until then, we thank our fans and partners for their patience, and offer our hope for health throughout Twins Territory and beyond."

Statement from the Minnesota Twins: pic.twitter.com/kSI2G2cbJQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 12, 2020

Here's what we know so far at this early stage of the process:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will players go?

Twins players will remain in the Fort Myers area for the next two days while the league office and teams formulate a plan regarding the next steps. The Twins will treat Friday as an off-day before the club reconvenes on Saturday morning for further direction. The Twins' Minor League players will also stay around the club's dormitories at the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

I have tickets to regular-season home games. What does this mean for me?

The Twins have not yet announced any information regarding tickets to regular-season home games that could be impacted by the outbreak. They plan to release that information at a future time.

How might this affect the Twins once play resumes?

The delay could help Byron Buxton (left shoulder surgery) and Marwin Gonzalez (right knee surgery) fully recover in time for Opening Day. Buxton hit live batting practice for the first time on Tuesday and his initial recovery timeline could have pushed up against the original March 26 start to the regular season. Gonzalez was likely to be limited in his ability to play the outfield for the start of the season, but the extra time could help his knee heal further.

On the other hand, right-hander Michael Pineda could see an even later start to the season than the Twins had foreseen, though it remains to be seen if the delay could affect the 39 games remaining on the starting pitcher's suspension for a violation of the Joint Drug Agreement.

What regular-season games have been impacted for now?

The Twins were scheduled to open their season with a seven-game road trip through Oakland and Seattle, which left the realm of possibility on Wednesday with the announcements of local and state-level regulations in both metropolitan areas prohibiting large public gatherings of people, such as sporting events.

The two-week delay also encompasses the Twins' first homestand of the season, which was scheduled to include a three-game series against the A's from April 2-5, followed by a three-game set against Cleveland from April 6-8.

Will the Twins remain in Fort Myers for the long term? Will they return for additional Spring Training?

The club isn't sure yet. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that the Twins will plan for workouts at their facility to continue on Saturday, but the situation remains fluid, and they will remain responsive.

Are the Twins testing their players and personnel for COVID-19?

Not at this time. Falvey said Thursday that nobody associated with the Twins had yet exhibited any symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, and that players had been instructed for several weeks to remain vigilant for any possible symptoms.

What are they saying?

"It’s just one of those things, just because maybe you’re a professional athlete doesn’t mean you’re invincible to these things. You just have to take precautions and do everything that everybody is telling you -- hydrate, wash your hands, do all the stuff. Just be aware of it and make the right moves, because it really can happen to anybody." -- Rogers