Notes: Tatis 'felt pretty good'; lineup debut

PEORIA, Ariz. -- With a runner on third base and two outs, Fernando Tatis Jr. noticed Dodgers third baseman Matt Beaty playing him a bit too deep. As if it were a reflex, Tatis squared and dropped a perfect bunt up the third-base line, plating the run with an infield single.

"I saw him back," Tatis said. "OK -- they're giving me a free knock and an RBI? I'm going to take it."

Yup, the Padres' star shortstop is back.

Tatis had been out since Feb. 28 while battling the flu, and he stayed home for most of that stretch while he recovered. He returned to Padres camp on Friday, and he homered off lefty José Castillo in a simulated game on a back-field on Sunday.

In Monday's 14-2 loss to the Dodgers at Peoria Stadium, Tatis went 1-for-3. He grounded out in the first inning, bunted home a run in the third and struck out in the fifth. Defensively, he wasn't tested, aside from a double-play turn and a simple popup.

"I felt pretty good at the plate," said Tatis, who had started 1-for-10 before Monday's return to action. "I made really good adjustments. It's just really good to be back."

He added, "I'm going to be in great shape for the season. That's the important part."

Easy as 1-2-3?

For the first time this spring, the Padres lined up Tatis, Tommy Pham and Manny Machado as the first three hitters in their batting order. It's easy to envision new manager Jayce Tingler making that a regular occurrence during the season.

In Tatis and Pham, the Padres have the type of on-base duo that the lineup has been lacking for most of the past decade. No qualifying Padres hitter has posted a season with an on-base percentage above .350 since Seth Smith in 2014. Pham recorded a .369 mark last season, and Tatis was at .379 -- albeit only in 372 plate appearances.

Tingler wasn't about to dive into regular-season lineup construction in mid-March, but when he was asked to size up that potential 1-2 punch, he didn't hide his feelings.

"Love it," Tingler said. "If they're on their game and they're getting on base at a very high clip, that would be optimal for this offense."

It's safe to assume Eric Hosmer will start the season as the team's cleanup man, at least against right-handed pitching. And he knows what that means.

"You're going to have opportunities to drive in runs," Hosmer said. "Those are guys that get on base. Tommy, we've already seen it, it seems like he's in a 3-2 count every at-bat. Tati and Manny, they get on, too, and Tati's incredible at running the bases, making things happen."

Richards sharp again

Making his second start of the spring, Garrett Richards worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run on four hits. He struck out four and was especially sharp with his two signature breaking pitches -- a tight slider that sits around 90 mph and a big, bending curveball that sits around 80 mph.

"I'm starting to get into pitch sequencing and how one pitch sets up another," said Richards. "My baseball mind is opening up a little bit more. It's nice to get some good results. I felt really good."

Of course, the 31-year-old Richards hopes he is building toward a full season of work for the first time since 2015. He's spent most of the past four seasons on the injured list and has only made 31 starts in that span. Richards missed most of last season following Tommy John surgery, but he returned for three September starts.

Up next

After an off-day on Tuesday, the Padres are set for a split-squad doubleheader on Wednesday night. They'll travel to Mesa to face the Cubs at 6:05 p.m. PT and will host the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. Rotation candidate Cal Quantrill starts the road tilt. The home slate features a handful of intriguing arms. Righty Dinelson Lamet gets the start, and top prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patiño will also pitch. Both games will be available on MLB.TV with the home game also being available on Gameday Audio.