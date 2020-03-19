FOX Sports KC to air memorable Royals games

KANSAS CITY -- Royals fans missing live game action can get a substitute thanks to the folks at FOX Sports Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY -- Royals fans missing live game action can get a substitute thanks to the folks at FOX Sports Kansas City.

FSKC will begin airing replays of games starting Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, with a reairing at 8 p.m., of the Royals-Astros game from May 7, 2019. The Royals hammered the Astros at Minute Maid Park, 12-2, that night.

Here’s a look at the FSKC schedule over the next 10 days:

Sunday, March 22: White Sox at Royals from 7/16/19

Tuesday, March 24: Royals at Indians from 6/25/19

Thursday, March 26: Tigers at Royals from 9/3/19

Sunday, March 29: Twins at Royals from 9/29/19

FSKC officials said that more games will be added in the coming weeks, and they are working with the Royals and MLB on options beyond April, which might include replaying postseason games.

“Until live sports return,” FSKC general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan said, “we’ll be airing memorable Royals games from the past, which we hope serve as a brief diversion and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.”

Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.