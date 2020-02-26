Braves expect Freddie back in lineup next week 

The Braves aren't worried about Freddie Freeman's right elbow inflammation, but they'll rest their star first baseman until next week.

Freeman was scratched from Atlanta's lineup before Tuesday's game after experiencing discomfort in his elbow, which he had arthroscopic surgery on in October to remove loose bodies and bone spurs. The Braves consulted with Dr. David Altchek, who performed Freeman's surgery, and Altchek said he wasn't concerned about the inflammation because some flareups were to be expected as Freeman ramped up activity this spring and started getting into games.

"Not concerned at all," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday. "Just gonna give him a little rest and should get him back in the lineup sometime next week."

Anthopoulos said if it were up to Freeman, he'd be getting ready to return to the lineup already, but since it's so early in Spring Training the team is being cautious.

Anthopoulos on Freeman, who is feeling better and lobbying to play tomorrow. The Braves will rest him until next week. pic.twitter.com/7HDfTJ8uR2 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 26, 2020

"If you asked Freddie today, he thought he was gonna play tomorrow," Anthopoulos said. "We said, 'Look, let's talk to Dr. Altchek and just make sure.' And the fact that we're sitting here in February, we don't need to rush this thing at all."

Freeman hit .295 with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs in 158 games for the National League East champs last season, but he slumped down the stretch and into the playoffs as his elbow continued to bother him.