Top prospect Ramos out with mild oblique strain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Giants outfield prospect Heliot Ramos suffered a mild oblique strain while making a throw home in Friday night’s 9-6 victory over the Rockies, the club announced Sunday.

No timetable has been set for Ramos’ return, as he will receive treatment this week before being re-evaluated by team doctors, but the 20-year-old is expected to miss roughly three weeks.

Ramos, the Giants’ 2017 first-round MLB Draft pick and No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is in Minor League camp this spring, but he was brought up for Friday’s split-squad game at Scottsdale Stadium and started in right field.

Ramos sustained the injury in the fourth inning, when he fielded a single from Sam Hilliard and made a strong throw to the plate to keep Daniel Murphy at third base and prevent him from scoring. Ramos’ tweaked oblique didn’t prevent him from launching his first home run of the spring, as he still crushed a fastball from reliever Carlos Estévez out to left-center field for a two-run shot in the sixth.

“It’s a pretty solid, all-around tools package,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said following the game. “Big, strong kid, arm with carry, power, the ability to look over the baseball. He’s fast. Joey [Bart] was actually raving about his athleticism and about the person that he is as a teammate as well.”

The Giants have not ruled out a 2020 Major League debut for Ramos, who reached Double-A Richmond last year, but the oblique injury seems likely to keep him out of Cactus League action for the rest of the spring. Ramos hit .290 with an .850 OPS and 16 home runs over 102 Minor League games in 2019, though he missed five weeks after suffering a knee injury at the beginning of the season.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will make his second start of the spring on Monday as the Giants head to Salt River Fields to take on the D-backs at 12:10 p.m. PT. He will be opposed by Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly. Hunter Pence , who reunited with the Giants on a one-year, $3 million deal earlier this month, is also scheduled to make his Cactus League debut and start in right field.

