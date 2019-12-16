Here's where Halos could turn after Rendon

SAN DIEGO -- The Angels made signing Gerrit Cole their top priority this offseason, but after he agreed to terms with the Yankees on Tuesday, they instead went after Anthony Rendon, the best position player available in free agency. The Angels agreed to terms with Rendon on a seven-year deal

The Angels agreed to terms with Rendon on a seven-year deal worth $245 million, a source told MLB.com. It's a huge move for the Angels, and it's another sign that they're trying to compete in 2020 with new manager Joe Maddon at the helm. But they still have a need for starting pitching and a catcher.

The club cleared nearly $13 million in salary by trading Zack Cozart to San Francisco on Tuesday, leaving them roughly $15 million above last year's payroll and about $30 million to $35 million below the projected luxury tax threshold, per Cot's Contracts. So the Angels still have money to spend, but now the question is: How will they spend it?

Here's a look at a few options that could make sense for the Angels:

Trade for a starter

The Red Sox are looking to shed payroll, and a trade for veteran lefty David Price could make sense, but he is due $96 million over the next three seasons. It also emerged late Wednesday that the Angels have reportedly checked in on Indians right-handers Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco.

With Price, the Angels could decide to take on his contract and wouldn't have to offer too much in return, or they could send better prospects if Boston decides to eat some of Price's salary. Either way, don't expect top prospect Jo Adell to be in the deal.

Price, 34, has history with manager Joe Maddon from their time with the Rays and would be an upgrade to the rotation, even though he's dealt with injuries the past few seasons. After throwing 230 innings in 2016, Price has combined to throw 358 frames over the past three years, posting a 3.75 ERA with 381 strikeouts. Price had surgery after the season to remove a cyst from his left wrist, but he is expected to be ready on Opening Day.

Kluber is coming off a season in which he made just seven starts due to a line drive fracturing his right arm, but he pitched like an ace from 2014-18, winning the AL Cy Young Award in '14 and '17. Kluber, though, has one year left on his deal at a $17.5 million salary plus an $18 million club option for '21 ($1 million buyout). But it's also worth noting that new Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway worked with both Kluber and Carrasco in Cleveland.

Sign a starter

The top class of starting pitchers has already signed, but there are still some intriguing free agents out there, including Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel. Signing one of those starters would be huge for the rotation, especially considering the Angels are likely to need six starters throughout most of the season, with Shohei Ohtani pitching once a week.

Ryu, 32, is coming off the best season of his career, posting a 2.32 ERA in 182 2/3 innings with the Dodgers, and he has a 2.21 ERA over his last 44 starts dating back to 2018. Durability has been an issue for Ryu, who has only made 30 starts in a season once in his career, but there's no doubting his effectiveness.

Bumgarner, 30, has a more impressive track record than Ryu, especially considering his postseason heroics with the Giants in 2010, '12 and '14. He's also much more durable, making 34 starts last season, and topping 200 innings for the seventh time in his career. But he posted a career-worst 3.90 ERA last year and dealt with injuries in '17 and '18.

The Dodgers figure to be the Angels' top competition for both lefties, as they were also in on Cole. But adding Ryu or Bumgarner would make a lot of sense for the Angels. Dallas Keuchel could also be a fallback option and might be significantly cheaper than either.

Acquire a catcher

The Angels are in need of a catcher after non-tendering Kevan Smith last week. They've targeted a few backstops in free agency, including Jason Castro and Martin Maldonado -- both make sense as defensive-minded veterans who work well with pitchers.

But if the Angels decide they want to go all-in at catcher, they could look to trade for the Cubs' Willson Contreras, who is reportedly on the market and has obvious ties to Maddon from their time in Chicago. Contreras, though, would require a significant haul because the 27-year-old is under team control through 2022 and is one of the better all-around catchers in the game.

The Angels don't seem willing to part ways with Adell in any trade, but there's a chance they could build a package around fellow outfield prospect Brandon Marsh. They've been aggressive in trades recently, sending four prospects -- including two players drafted in 2019 -- to the Orioles for Dylan Bundy last week. They also traded away 2019 first-rounder Will Wilson to the Giants on Tuesday to clear Cozart's salary. So you can't rule out the Angels dealing away more prospects as they try to build a winner in 2020.

