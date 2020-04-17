Kendrick takes center stage on MLB Network

Spend your Saturday reliving some of Howie Kendrick biggest moments from the 2019 season -- and there were plenty to choose from for this list. Beginning at 10 a.m. ET, MLB Network will air “Play Ball” and catch up with Kendrick as he stays baseball ready during the delay. Then,

Spend your Saturday reliving some of Howie Kendrick biggest moments from the 2019 season -- and there were plenty to choose from for this list.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET, MLB Network will air “Play Ball” and catch up with Kendrick as he stays baseball ready during the delay. Then, watch Kendrick’s playoff heroics, culminating with a World Series film at 11 p.m.

Last year, the Nationals veteran came up big when they needed it the most, from series-clinching grand slams to title-winning blasts. Kendrick's Game 7 go-ahead home run against the Astros put Washington in position to win its first World Series, and he had one of the most iconic at-bats in team history.

• 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET: “Play Ball” with Kendrick

• 10:30 a.m. ET: Kendrick belts a 10th-inning grand slam in Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series vs. the Dodgers

• 1 p.m. ET: Kendrick records three hits and three RBIs in Game 3 of the 2019 NL Championship Series vs. the Cardinals

• 3 p.m. ET: Kendrick named NLCS Most Valuable Player as the Nationals clinch the 2019 NLCS in Game 4

• 5 p.m. ET: Kendrick and the Nats win Game 1 of the 2019 World Series vs. Houston

• 7 p.m. ET: Kendrick hits go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series

• 11 p.m. ET: World Series Film