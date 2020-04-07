Relive Ichiro's finale on Wed., 4 p.m. PT

SEATTLE -- When it comes to MLB Classics, this one hasn’t needed much time to age. The final game of Ichiro Suzuki’s memorable career was just last year, but much has changed since the venerable veteran suited up one last time at the Tokyo Dome in the Mariners’ Opening Series

SEATTLE -- When it comes to MLB Classics, this one hasn’t needed much time to age. The final game of Ichiro Suzuki ’s memorable career was just last year, but much has changed since the venerable veteran suited up one last time at the Tokyo Dome in the Mariners’ Opening Series sweep over the A’s to kick off the 2019 campaign.

That March 21 game played out in the early morning hours in Seattle, given the 16-hour time difference from Japan, but fans will have the chance to watch it again Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT as part of MLB live streams on mariners.com and Facebook (Las Mayores), Twitter (Las Mayores) and YouTube (MLB).

The contest was a dramatic conclusion to Ichiro’s career, as his postgame retirement announcement became official just moments after a 5-4, 12-inning win during which a packed house in Tokyo serenaded his every move.

It was a storybook conclusion to a remarkable run for the 45-year-old outfielder, who finished his 19-year MLB career with 3,089 hits and had racked up another 1,278 in nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave in Japan before coming to Seattle at age 27 in 2001.

After the Mariners spent a week in Tokyo working out, playing exhibitions and serving as the backdrop to what turned into an endless Ichiro celebration, his every move was eagerly recorded and witnessed by the sold-out throng of 46,451 in his final game.

"For me, it doesn't get better than tonight," Ichiro said through translator Allen Turner, surrounded by teammates as he did an impromptu press conference in the bullpen adjacent to the team's clubhouse in the Tokyo Dome. "Nothing can top what happened tonight for me.”

Ichiro made several running catches in right field but went 0-for-4 in his swan song. His final at-bat was a groundout to short that stranded the go-ahead run at second in the eighth inning against reliever Lou Trivino. Yet even that out was filled with tension as the roaring crowd quieted to silence before each offering and held its breath as he worked a 1-2 count by fouling off three pitches before being narrowly thrown out on a slow roller that just missed being one last infield single.

Mariners manager Scott Servais then sent the legendary right fielder out to his position in the bottom of the eighth inning, but pulled the rest of his defenders off the field to allow Ichiro to come off on his own before being replaced by rookie Braden Bishop.

Ichiro tapped his chest and waved repeatedly to the roaring crowd, then hugged his teammates one by one before eventually being swept up in the arms of Hall of Fame friend Ken Griffey Jr., who spent the game in the dugout with the team.

"It's tough when you feel something and you're happy and you always look back and say that was some happy moments,” Ichiro said. “But tonight, it doesn't get better than this. There's no more happiness than this here tonight."

Helping make the moment perfect was a Mariners victory that included an impressive starting debut by 27-year-old rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who grew up in Japan watching Ichiro.

When Ichiro was taken out of the game, the tears streaming down Kikuchi's face in the Mariners' dugout spoke silent volumes. Afterward, Kikuchi said he'd followed Ichiro's career since he was in third grade.

"I took trains and buses to see his ball games," Kikuchi said. "Back then, he was a superhero for me. He was my idol. Every time I saw him, I was very nervous with butterflies in my heart and chest. It is the greatest gift for me to be able to spend time with him.”

The Mariners got home runs from Ryon Healy and Mitch Haniger to stake themselves to an early lead, but they needed a fielder’s choice grounder from Domingo Santana for Dee Gordon to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th after a high throw by Jurickson Profar kept the A’s from what would have been an inning-ending double play.

Hunter Strickland notched his second consecutive save to complete the win for the Mariners.

So how much have things changed in the ensuing year? Not only is Ichiro now working as a special advisor and outfield coach for the Mariners, but only two of Seattle’s position starters that day -- Haniger and Gordon -- are still with the club.

Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnación, Omar Narváez and Strickland were traded, and Domingo Santana, Tim Beckham and Ryon Healy were released. And Ichiro retired, but not before coming full circle with one last magical moment in an amazing career.

"It was fun. It was awesome," Griffey said. "He had a chance to play in his home country where they've seen him grow up. This is what baseball is about."

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.