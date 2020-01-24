Inbox: Could Story, Rox still strike a deal?

DENVER -- There’s a huge question on the minds of Rockies fans, and we’ll get to the layers of that soon. But more than one issue is important, so first we’ll take a look at the salary arbitration case with shortstop Trevor Story, in the latest Rockies Inbox: **Do you

DENVER -- There’s a huge question on the minds of Rockies fans, and we’ll get to the layers of that soon. But more than one issue is important, so first we’ll take a look at the salary arbitration case with shortstop Trevor Story , in the latest Rockies Inbox:

Do you think the reason the Rockies and Story didn’t agree on salary is because they’re working on a long-term deal?

-- @davidpostier

At the deadline for players and clubs to exchange arbitration figures earlier this month, Story submitted $11.5 million while the club offered $10.75 million. Unless the sides reach an accord, Story’s 2020 salary will be determined at a hearing next month. But as history has shown, those hearings don’t have to happen.

What tends to happen is the sides negotiate the coming year’s salary before the filing deadline. While the gap in figures shows a disagreement, the situation represents an opportunity. Often, teams will stop discussing the coming year’s salary but the sides use the time between the filing and the hearing to discuss creative multiyear proposals.

The Rockies did the same in past seasons with current players DJ LeMahieu (now with the Yankees), Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado . In each case, a hearing never occurred and the players emerged with multiyear contracts. That’s not saying it’s going to happen with Story, who is eligible for arbitration next year, too, but there is that possibility.

Wouldn’t it be best for the Rockies to hold on to Arenado and trade him during the season before the Trade Deadline? Teams in contention would be willing to put more out on the table than they would before the season even starts, right?

-- @QRitz7

Thanks to all the fans for questions on the issue of the Rockies listening to trade proposals (but not acting) and Arenado being unhappy with the front office (but declining to give specifics, beyond saying it’s not the trade rumors). There is a lot of passion out there. No offense to anyone, but I wanted to pick one that didn’t take sides.

Just from what I can gather from sources around the club and around baseball, the Rockies believe many components that underperformed or were injured last season should be able to bounce back.

A tight payroll and the difficulty trading big contracts has precluded them from adding to the roster, but the team itself is not backing off from believing that postseason trips in 2017 and ’18 aren’t distant memories. It’s irregular, with the possibility still alive that the Rockies could enter next season with no new Major League free agents or trade acquisitions, but who knows?

That sentiment makes it tough to make a trade, simply because there isn’t anything on the table that will replace Arenado’s superstar production. So it’s really tough to see a good “baseball trade” (as opposed to an unloading because of the disagreement, a salary dump or a step back to begin a rebuild).

Arenado leads the argument for greatest third baseman of this generation and is in the all-time discussion. Sure, a better deal can be had at the deadline, provided the Rockies are struggling and feel they have to retool.

The question I am answering is predicated on the Rockies struggling in 2020. The Rockies believe the supposition is wrong.

Whatever the disagreement is, Arenado’s contract has him under club control at least two more years before he can opt out of an eight-year, $260 million deal he signed before last season. And no matter what happens away from the field or what’s on his contract, as long as Arenado is healthy, the expectation is he will continue his climb toward all-time status.

Did the suspension of Justin Lawrence burn a 40-man roster spot, or can they move him out of the spot for someone else?

-- @TadBear3696_

The suspension of Lawrence, a right-handed relief pitching prospect who has yet to debut in the Majors, for 80 games does not immediately open a spot. When the season begins, he won’t count against the roster.

Why is purple the primary color?

-- @MoldovanCrepes

As I mentioned in this article, when the Rockies went to Panton Matching System Purple 2685 (because it shows more consistency on various cloths and plastics than the team’s previous shade), purple is a nod to the line, "For purple mountain majesties" in Katharine Lee Bates' "America the Beautiful."

How much are the Rockies betting on their 2018 success in pitching to be the norm, not the exception (against their rougher 2019)?

-- @BenMcKee

Can I put a gold star by this question?

Put it this way: The 2020 season depends on it. Over the coming weeks and months, this will be the backbone of everything that the Rockies do and whether this turns out the way the Rockies and all their fans want. So more on this as we go.