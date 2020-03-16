5 things we learned at Tribe's Spring Training

CLEVELAND -- Before baseball was forced to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indians had just enough time in Goodyear, Ariz., to find players to be excited about heading into the 2020 season and determine what questions they still had left to answer. Let’s take a

CLEVELAND -- Before baseball was forced to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indians had just enough time in Goodyear, Ariz., to find players to be excited about heading into the 2020 season and determine what questions they still had left to answer.

Let’s take a look at five things we learned during Spring Training:

Anthony Gose has officially turned into a pitcher

Indians manager Terry Francona said that when Gose sat down in his office at the start of camp, he said he finally felt like a pitcher for the first time. Well, his stuff went on to back up his statement. The Tribe knew that the outfielder-turned-hurler could throw some heat, but it may have taken seeing him this spring to understand just how special an arm the 29-year-old has. In four short weeks in Goodyear, the lefty reliever touched 100 mph on the radar gun and had given up just one run through his first four Cactus League innings. With improved command, Gose could soon make himself a realistic option for Cleveland out of the bullpen.

Shane Bieber is ready to lead the rotation

Because he was named the team’s Opening Day starter after Mike Clevinger (partial left meniscus tear) and Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation) were already deemed questionable to return by March 26, it may be hard for those who didn’t have a chance to see Bieber this spring to determine whether he’s truly ready to lead a rotation. The short answer: He is. As if he didn’t prove a lot in 2019 with his stellar season that included an All-Star Game MVP Award and a fourth-place finish in American League Cy Young Award voting, Bieber was ready to prove that last year’s success was not a fluke when he arrived in Goodyear this spring. He made three scoreless starts, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 frames. It may have just been a few Cactus League games, but Bieber’s stuff was so untouchable that he’s quickly proving to be an ace-like pitcher.

Franmil Reyes has some serious power

We knew this already, but in the brief two-month stint Reyes had with the Indians last year after being sent to Cleveland in the three-team trade that shipped Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, the slugger wasn’t quite showing his full potential. When he made the transition from being an everyday outfielder in the National League to adjusting to the designated-hitter role while trying to process the changes he was going through in his first trade, he struggled to feel comfortable at the plate. It seems safe to say he’s quite relaxed now that he’s settled in with his new club. In 10 spring games, he hit five homers with 11 RBIs and a whopping 1.631 OPS. When the season picks up, Reyes’ bat could prove to be the missing piece that the Tribe's offense has desperately been searching for.

James Karinchak has a nasty curveball

The Indians got a brief taste of what Karinchak could bring to their Major League team last September, when he gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings. Pitching coach Carl Willis had noted that Karnichak's callup was a reward for all his efforts in the Minors last season to improve his fastball command. Willis also said that after this past offseason, it seems like Karinchak's command improved even more. Though the 24-year-old wasn’t necessarily a lock to break camp with the team -- even before baseball was put on hold -- due to his inexperience, he made it hard for his coaching staff to ignore his nasty 12-to-6 curveball that had all of his teammates talking. As Karinchak continues to work on locating his 96-98 mph heater, he has proven his potential to be a force in the Tribe’s ‘pen.

The outfield still has some uncertainty

While the Indians learned a lot -- or confirmed what they already believed -- about their pitching staff, the team still has plenty of questions to answer in the field. Reyes, Oscar Mercado, Domingo Santana, Jordan Luplow and Delino DeShields seem to have emerged as the top five outfield candidates, but with the 26th roster spot available in 2020, the team will have to choose whether it’d want to carry one more outfielder or add an extra infielder. Christian Arroyo and Mike Freeman were the two favorites to break camp with the Tribe as the utility man, and both had swung the bat well through camp. Cleveland needs hitters, and carrying both Arroyo and Freeman could end up being more beneficial than bringing along another outfielder like Jake Bauers. Now, all three will continue training on their own time before the Tribe has to make some tough decisions when the season eventually gets underway.

