Notes: Flaherty deal renewed; Miller on mend

JUPITER, Fla. -- Twenty-four of the Cardinals’ 25 prearbitration players agreed to terms for the 2020 season, the club announced on Sunday. Jack Flaherty ’s contract was renewed, meaning the Cardinals imposed a salary for this season on Flaherty when he and the club couldn’t come to an agreement.

It was the second year that Flaherty rejected the Cardinals’ offer, which is formula-driven, and was renewed for the upcoming season. Flaherty’s 2.75 ERA last season, including his 0.91 ERA in the second half, led to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 National League Cy Young Award voting. According to Baseball Reference, Flaherty had a 6.0 WAR last season.

The 24-year-old right-hander was named the Cardinals’ Opening Day starter at the beginning of Spring Training. He’s a year away from his first year of salary arbitration, where most players can gain leverage in their contract for three years before hitting free agency.

The players who have 0-3 years of Major League service time that the Cardinals agreed to terms with are: Harrison Bader, John Brebbia, Génesis Cabrera, Austin Dean, Tommy Edman, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Andrew Knizner, Elehuris Montero, Tyler O’Neill, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Rangel Ravelo, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Alvaro Seijas, Edmundo Sosa, Lane Thomas, Tyler Webb, Justin Williams and Jake Woodford.

Worth noting

Brad Miller , recovering from back stiffness, participated in a full workout on Sunday and he will be evaluated on Monday to determine if he is ready to play. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said there’s a possibility Miller could be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Up next

The Cardinals begin a two-day stay on the west side of the state with Monday's 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Twins at Hammond Stadium. Left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim will start and throw three innings or 45 pitches, followed by Daniel Ponce de Leon and Alex Reyes. Junior Fernandez, Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, Johan Oviedo are among those available if needed out of the bullpen.