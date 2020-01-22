Top prospects among Mariners' NRIs to Spring

SEATTLE -- Fans seeking a look at promising youngsters Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert will get plenty of opportunity this Spring Training; the Mariners' three top prospects are among the 21 players who’ll be brought to Major League camp on non-roster invitations. With pitchers and catchers due to

SEATTLE -- Fans seeking a look at promising youngsters Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert will get plenty of opportunity this Spring Training; the Mariners' three top prospects are among the 21 players who’ll be brought to Major League camp on non-roster invitations.

With pitchers and catchers due to report to Peoria, Ariz., in less than three weeks, the Mariners released their list of non-roster invitees Wednesday, and it’s a remarkably young group that includes 18 players who were in Seattle’s organization last year and 15 who were drafted by the club.

Kelenic, the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Rodriguez (No. 2) are joined by Luis Liberato as the three outfielders who garnered invites to work out with the rest of the 40-man roster group in big league camp next month.

• Mariners' Top 30 Prospects list

Gilbert (No. 3) is one of 11 non-roster pitchers who’ll report on Feb. 12. Also in that group are right-handers Joey Gerber (No. 18), Wyatt Mills (No. 20), Ljay Newsome (No. 28), Sam Delaplane (No. 30), Jack Anderson, Darren McCaughan and Penn Murfee and lefties Aaron Fletcher (No. 26), Ian McKinney and Anthony Misiewicz.

Catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 7) also received a non-roster invitation.

With all the young prospect talent in camp, the Mariners only invited two players from outside the organization on Minor League contracts: former Cardinals catcher Joe Hudson and former Nationals infielder Jose Marmelejos.

Hudson is the only one of the 21 invitees with Major League experience, having played eight games with the Angels in 2018 and one with the Cardinals last year.

Catcher Brian O’Keefe, who was selected from the Cardinals in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft, also got an invitation, as did catcher Joseph Odom and infielders Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover, who all were in the Mariners’ system last year.

Numerous other top Mariners prospects are on the 40-man roster and thus already were assured of spots at Major League camp, including first baseman Evan White (No. 4); pitchers Justin Dunn (No. 5), Justus Sheffield (No. 9), Taylor Guilbeau (No. 21), Ricardo Sánchez (No. 23) and Art Warren (No. 25); outfielders Jake Fraley (No. 8), Kyle Lewis (No. 10) and Braden Bishop (No. 14); and shortstop Donnie Walton (No. 27).

• Mariners' 40-man roster

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp on Feb. 12 for physicals, with the first workout to follow on Feb. 13. Position players report for physicals on Feb. 17 and the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 18. Cactus League play opens on Feb. 22.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.