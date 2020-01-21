Bleday among 14 invited to Marlins' spring camp

MIAMI -- In 2019, JJ Bleday led all of Division I baseball in home runs with 27, helped lead Vanderbilt to a national championship and was selected by the Marlins as the No. 4 overall Draft pick. This spring, the 22-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder will get his first taste of big

MIAMI -- In 2019, JJ Bleday led all of Division I baseball in home runs with 27, helped lead Vanderbilt to a national championship and was selected by the Marlins as the No. 4 overall Draft pick. This spring, the 22-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder will get his first taste of big league camp.

On Tuesday, the Marlins announced 14 non-roster invitees to big league Spring Training, and Bleday tops the list. He is one of seven on the Marlins' Top 30 Prospects list, according to MLB Pipeline, to be invited to MLB camp.

Bleday is ranked No. 2 in the organization and No. 29 overall. Also headed to big league Spring Training are left-handers Braxton Garrett (No. 7) and Trevor Rogers (No. 8), infielder Jose Devers (No. 10), outfielders Víctor Víctor Mesa (No. 13), Jerar Encarnacion (No. 17) and Brian Miller (No. 25). Of the group, Bleday, Garrett (2016) and Rogers ('17) were first-round Draft picks by Miami.

The Marlins also made the signing of Pat Venditte official on Tuesday. He and Miami reached agreement on a Minor League deal with a Spring Training invitation in late December. Venditte possesses the unique ability to throw with either hand, making him an interesting bullpen option. The 34-year-old spent last year in the Giants’ system, throwing 47 1/3 innings of relief at Triple-A Sacramento with a 2.85 ERA. He also appeared in two games with San Francisco.

Rounding out the list are left-handers Daniel Castano, Dylan Lee and Alex Vesia; right-handers Ryan Cook and Tommy Eveld; and infielder Eddy Alvarez.

Spring Training opens with pitchers and catchers' workouts on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla. Full-squad workouts get under way on Feb. 17.

Bleday projects to start the season at either Class A Advanced Jupiter or Double-A Jacksonville. At big league camp, he will get a sampling of what it will take to reach the highest level, so he plans on soaking it all in.

“Open ears and open eyes to everything,” Bleday said last week at a prospect hitters’ camp in Jupiter. “I’m going to be watching everyone and trying to pick up as much as I can. I’m just looking forward to learning and being more knowledgeable by the time I get done with it.”

Bleday had a whirlwind 2019, going from winning a national championship in college to signing with the Marlins and playing 38 games with Jupiter. He finished with a slash line of .257/.311/.379 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. In August, instead of wearing down, he actually started to heat up, hitting .274/.337/.411 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

“If you can play a full season healthy, regardless of your numbers, I think that’s key,” Bleday said.

On the pitching side, Garrett and Rogers are two lefties who project to open the season at Jacksonville. Both started 2019 with Jupiter, and they were promoted to Jacksonville late in the year. At the Class A Advanced level, Garrett had a 3.34 ERA in 20 starts, and Rogers had a 2.53 ERA in 18 starts. While it isn’t completely out of the question that both could reach the big leagues in '20, a more reasonable timeline is in '21.

Mesa, 23, is entering his second season of pro ball after being a touted international signing a year ago. The jury is still out on whether he projects as a big league regular, so this will be an important camp for the speedy center fielder. He hit .252 with a .295 on-base percentage at Jupiter, and he batted .178 in 27 games at Jacksonville.

Mesa attended the Arizona Fall League, as did Devers and Encarnacion.

At age 20, Devers will be the youngest player in camp. A left-handed-hitting middle infielder, Devers hit .325 in 33 games at Jupiter, but he missed time with a right arm injury.

Encarnacion is one of the more interesting prospects in the system, making big strides in 2019. The power-hitting right fielder belted 16 homers and notched 71 RBIs between Class A Clinton and Jupiter, combining to hit .276/.331/.425. In the Fall League championship game, Encarnacion crushed a decisive grand slam for the Salt River Rafters.

The 22-year-old likely will start off at Jacksonville, and the Marlins believe he projects as a middle-of-the-order big league hitter.

“I’m surprised every day that I have the opportunity to be here,” Encarnacion said through an interpreter at hitters’ camp last week. “It’s like, ‘Wow, that I’m just part of this.’

“I’ll go out there and do what I do best, just play the game like normal.”

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.