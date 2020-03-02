Notes: Votto gets a hit; Akiyama gets assist

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Until he lined a single to center field in his third at-bat vs. the Dodgers on Monday, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was 0-for-Spring Training at the plate. After the single, Votto was 1-for-9 and tied for the Major League spring lead with six walks. Before the

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Until he lined a single to center field in his third at-bat vs. the Dodgers on Monday, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was 0-for-Spring Training at the plate. After the single, Votto was 1-for-9 and tied for the Major League spring lead with six walks.

Before the game, Reds manager David Bell wasn’t concerned that Votto had been hitless. Quite the opposite, actually.

“I didn’t even know that,” Bell said. “I do know how many walks he’s gotten. It seems like he’s been on base the whole spring. Those might be the best Spring Training at-bats you can have, walks. You’re seeing more pitches and getting a better feel for the zone and all that. It’s so important to who he is. I think it’s been a really good spring, in many ways, for Joey.”

Now 36, Votto is coming off what he considered the worst season of his long career and a lackluster 2018 before that. In ’19 over 142 games, he batted .261/.357/.411 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Votto was the first regular player to start back-to-back games this spring after he also played Sunday.

“We talked yesterday,” Bell said. “He originally wasn’t going to play today. It’s because of the off-day. He didn’t want to go two days [off] yet.”

Akiyama with the assist

In center field for the Reds on Monday, Shogo Akiyama recorded a nice assist for the final out of the top of the third inning. Enrique Hernández lined a hit to center field, where Akiyama was able to quickly retrieve the ball and fire to second baseman Derek Dietrich . Hernández was called out after the tag.

“Both corner outfielders were calling the play for me, so I was able to make the play really calmly,” Akiyama said via translator Luke Shinoda. “Coincidentally, I was able to make that play in practice today, too. It was great that I was able to utilize it in the game.”

Akiyama was 1-for-2 with a first inning walk and a run scored. In the second inning, he reached on an infield single off the pitcher. At about the halfway point of spring, the club’s first Japanese player is enjoying himself.

“I’m getting used to playing the games and communicating with my teammates,” Akiyama said. “I think there is a positive aspect every day just being on the field.”

Gray feels good

Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray gave up one earned run and three hits over 2 2/3 innings vs. Los Angeles in his second spring start. Gray walked two, struck out two and gave up a leadoff homer to right-center field on a 1-1 pitch to Matt Beaty in the second inning.

“I feel good,” Gray said. “I was trying to throw a lot of slow curveballs just to kind of mess around. I think the first five hitters of the game, was curveballs, but I was trying to throw them slower than 75 [mph] just to see if I could do it. The first one was too hard but then they were balls. I got a double play with one at the end. Today, the emphasis was kind of have fun, get your work in, get your innings in, go out there, compete and have a little fun. That was kind of it.”

Gray also liked getting to pitch against Dodgers lefty and fellow Vanderbilt alum David Price. The two pitchers, their agent Bo McGinnis and Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson had dinner together a couple of nights ago. Johnson is Vanderbilt’s former pitching coach.

“He was drafted in ’07 and I got there in 2009. But DJ was there for both and we’re from the same [area] and we got to know each other,” Gray said. “He’s from Murfreesboro and I’m from Smyrna, which is right next to each other. I always knew of him and we got to know each other.”

Off-day Tuesday

The Reds have their first of two Spring Training off-days on Tuesday with no activity planned at their complex. Bell hasn’t noticed any drop in the players’ energy at camp but still welcomed the break.

“It’s always a good time for a day off. It will help us,” he said. “Maybe it was that little later start, but I don’t sense that we’re at that point where everybody’s dragging. There is a point at Spring Training when everybody's dragging a little. Maybe that will be the next off-day, especially after the Vegas trip [this weekend] and the split squads. We have a lot going between now and the next off-day [March 11]. That will be valuable as well.”

Up next

When the Reds resume play at 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday vs. the Cubs, Akiyama is slated to be in the starting lineup. A starting pitcher hasn’t been named, but Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to start a morning “B” game vs. the White Sox.