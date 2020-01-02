Donaldson's bidding war may tilt NL East table

The great William Goldman, who wrote “The Princess Bride” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” was talking once about a screenplay being fought over in Hollywood, and he explained that most people always had the wrong idea about bidding wars. He said you didn’t need a lot of bidders

The great William Goldman, who wrote “The Princess Bride” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” was talking once about a screenplay being fought over in Hollywood, and he explained that most people always had the wrong idea about bidding wars. He said you didn’t need a lot of bidders to have a really good war, just two people who wanted the same thing.

From everything we know, there are at least three baseball teams that want free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson : the Nationals, the Braves and the Twins. There has been speculation that the Dodgers might be in the mix as well. It means that as we start the 2020s, it is a very good thing to be Donaldson right now.

Donaldson isn’t going to command quite the kind of money that Gerrit Cole got from the Yankees or Stephen Strasburg got to return to the Nationals, nor will he near what Anthony Rendon got to go play for the Angels. But Donaldson is expected to get a healthy contract, and he is in a position where, depending on where he goes, he’s a guy who could determine the outcome of two division races -- one in each league.

The Yankees obviously were enhanced by getting Cole, and the Astros, who had him last season, were weakened. But the Yankees were going to be a big favorite in the American League East with or without Cole. And while Rendon could help the Angels become a contender again, that would be some jump after winning 72 games last season.

It’s different with Donaldson. His numbers aren’t as gaudy as Rendon’s were for the Nationals last season, but he was still a horse for the Braves. He played 155 games, hit 37 home runs, knocked in 94 runs, scored 96 times, drew 100 walks, posted an OPS of .900 and accumulated a WAR of 6.1.

Rendon played 146 games and had 545 at-bats, 34 homers, 126 RBIs, 80 walks, scored 117 runs and had an OPS of 1.010. He hit .319 to Donaldson's .259 average, and Rendon's WAR was 6.3. The new Angel is four years younger than Donaldson. He had an October that will always be remembered, all the way through Game 7 of the World Series. No one would suggest that Donaldson is Rendon.

But if you are the Nationals, especially, he is close enough. Their offense won't be the same as it was last year, even with Donaldson getting to hit with Juan Soto -- about to become one of the great stars of the sport in the middle of manager Davey Martinez’s batting order -- but it's close enough. Donaldson fills that hole, and he fills the hole at third base. The Nationals can go play out the season and try to become the first team since the Yankees in 1999-2000 to win two World Series in a row. This would be their reaction to losing Rendon.

But because every reaction produces a reaction, as Yogi might have said, the Nationals filling their batting order and at third base would produce the same kind of hole in Atlanta that Rendon’s departure produced at Nationals Park. That's why the Braves are in it big to keep Donaldson.

Remember this about the Braves: They thought last year might be their year to make it back to the World Series. They were young and talented, and they had pitching, even if they didn’t have as much as the Nationals did. They were the ones, not the Nationals, who had won the National League East. They were ahead of the Cardinals 2-1 in their NL Division Series, and even after they lost Game 4 late in St. Louis, they were still going home for Game 5.

You probably know what happened next. The Cardinals ran up 10 runs in the top of the first, and that was how the Braves' season ended -- not just getting knocked out in the first round, but getting knocked all the way out of the ring. Counting the regular season, Game 5 could have been the Braves’ 100th win of last season. They were counted out instead.

Here's what Freddie Freeman said after that one: "I would describe it as we failed. We had a really good team, a team good enough to go all the way. That's pretty much how I feel right now."

The Braves need to keep Donaldson. And need to keep him away from the Nationals. Again: One guy, even one as talented as Donaldson, doesn’t make either team completely whole, or some kind of mortal lock to win the division. But he sure would make fans of either team feel a lot better about everything.

Then there’s the Twins, who won 101 games last season and made a huge jump in the AL Central before the Yankees once again took their lunch money in the playoffs. They aren’t sitting back. The club just signed Rich Hill and Homer Bailey, and they can see that the White Sox, with all the moves they’ve made, are coming for them. The Twins would love to add even more home runs to a team that hit a record 307 home runs last season -- one more than the Yankees.

Do the Twins need Donaldson to win the Central again? Maybe not. And maybe they don’t want to find out.

One veteran third baseman. At least three teams want him. Two division titles are in play. It's good being Josh. Donaldson may not have been the most coveted free agent to start the season, but he is the most valuable man on the board now