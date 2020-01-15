With Donaldson, the Twins will now hit all of the dingers

Some might say the Minnesota Twins didn't need any more home runs. They set the single-season team record last year by reaching 268 dingers ... on Sept. 1. They finished 2019 with an obscene 307. Five of their players hit 30 or more. Nine had 15 plus. The team mascot

They set the single-season team record last year by reaching 268 dingers ... on Sept. 1. They finished 2019 with an obscene 307. Five of their players hit 30 or more. Nine had 15 plus. The team mascot was even going deep.

But you see, even with all of this Bomba Squad damage, the Twins still felt like they didn't have enough home runs. They needed more. They were missing a certain brand of long-ball. Sure, they had the giant, thunderous moonshots from Miguel Sanó.

They had long, left-handed looping dingers from Max Kepler.

They had old man, never-ending veteran power from Nelson Cruz.

They had I-can-hit-any-pitch-for-a-home-run Eddie Rosario.

They even had inside-the-park madness from Byron Buxton.

But what didn't they have? Josh Donaldson home runs.

Ferocious, Gary Sheffield-esque rockets from the right side of the plate. So, they fixed that by agreeing to a four-year contract with the former MVP on Tuesday. He hit 37 homers last year and averages about 34 per season.

With that, the Twins' homer matrix is complete. They may hit 350 next year, maybe 400. Maybe they'll just stop making outs and quit hitting singles, doubles and triples so that every bat-to-ball contact is a nice, easy trot around the bases?

That's actually a good plan. Someone should tell Rocco Baldelli.