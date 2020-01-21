Giants claim righty Madero from Angels

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second consecutive week, the Giants dipped into the Angels' organization to bolster their pitching depth, claiming right-hander Luis Madero off waivers on Tuesday. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Madero, the Giants designated right-hander Jake Jewell -- another former Angels pitcher --

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second consecutive week, the Giants dipped into the Angels' organization to bolster their pitching depth, claiming right-hander Luis Madero off waivers on Tuesday.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Madero, the Giants designated right-hander Jake Jewell -- another former Angels pitcher -- for assignment.

Madero, 22, logged a 5.03 ERA over 24 appearances (22 starts) between Class A Advanced Inland Empire and Double-A Mobile last year. Signed by the D-backs out of Venezuela in 2013, Madero was ranked the Angels’ No. 11 prospect by MLB Pipeline before being designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for right-hander Matt Andriese, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona last week.

OFFICIAL: #SFGiants have claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. To make room for Madero on the 40-man roster, RHP Jake Jewell has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/8Usapdwz3Y — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 21, 2020

The Giants have prioritized starting pitching depth this offseason, as they’ve also signed veterans Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly to one-year deals and claimed left-hander Tyler Anderson off waivers from the Rockies. Former A’s right-hander Tyson Ross also joined the Giants on a Minor League deal earlier this winter and received an official invitation to big league camp on Tuesday.

Two other non-roster players -- left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins and catcher Rob Brantly -- were also invited to Major League Spring Training. Blevins, 36, signed a Minor League deal with the Giants on Monday and could help restore some of the left-handed pitching depth that was lost following the departure of Will Smith. Blevins recorded a 3.90 ERA over 45 relief appearances for the Braves last year while averaging 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Brantly, 30, has batted .229 with a .626 OPS over parts of five seasons with the Marlins, White Sox and Phillies. He spent the bulk of the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .314 with an .866 OPS over 82 games. He’ll join Aramis Garcia and fellow non-roster invitees Tyler Heineman and Chad Tromp in the battle for the backup catcher job this spring.