 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Giants claim righty Madero from Angels

By Maria Guardado @mi_guardado
10:07 PM EST

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second consecutive week, the Giants dipped into the Angels' organization to bolster their pitching depth, claiming right-hander Luis Madero off waivers on Tuesday. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Madero, the Giants designated right-hander Jake Jewell -- another former Angels pitcher --

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second consecutive week, the Giants dipped into the Angels' organization to bolster their pitching depth, claiming right-hander Luis Madero off waivers on Tuesday.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Madero, the Giants designated right-hander Jake Jewell -- another former Angels pitcher -- for assignment.

Madero, 22, logged a 5.03 ERA over 24 appearances (22 starts) between Class A Advanced Inland Empire and Double-A Mobile last year. Signed by the D-backs out of Venezuela in 2013, Madero was ranked the Angels’ No. 11 prospect by MLB Pipeline before being designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for right-hander Matt Andriese, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona last week.

The Giants have prioritized starting pitching depth this offseason, as they’ve also signed veterans Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly to one-year deals and claimed left-hander Tyler Anderson off waivers from the Rockies. Former A’s right-hander Tyson Ross also joined the Giants on a Minor League deal earlier this winter and received an official invitation to big league camp on Tuesday.

Two other non-roster players -- left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins and catcher Rob Brantly -- were also invited to Major League Spring Training. Blevins, 36, signed a Minor League deal with the Giants on Monday and could help restore some of the left-handed pitching depth that was lost following the departure of Will Smith. Blevins recorded a 3.90 ERA over 45 relief appearances for the Braves last year while averaging 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Brantly, 30, has batted .229 with a .626 OPS over parts of five seasons with the Marlins, White Sox and Phillies. He spent the bulk of the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .314 with an .866 OPS over 82 games. He’ll join Aramis Garcia and fellow non-roster invitees Tyler Heineman and Chad Tromp in the battle for the backup catcher job this spring.

Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.

Read more: