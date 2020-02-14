Notes: MadBum, Leake feel good after 'pens

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw his second bullpen session of Spring Training on Friday.

Bumgarner, who plays catch and runs during the offseason but does not throw off a mound, had his first bullpen session Tuesday.

“This time of year, especially after my first one or two 'pens, I know what’s going to happen,” Bumgarner said. “I know everything is not going to be there like I want it to be, but that’s just something you know is going to happen and [you] try to work through it and get everything dialed in.”

Lefty-hitting outfielder David Peralta asked if he could stand in the box for a few of Bumgarner’s pitches and was impressed.

“It obviously wasn’t where I would want it come the season, or especially midseason,” Bumgarner said. “But the first one and today both felt ahead of schedule.”

Leake throws 'pen

Right-hander Mike Leake , who has a fracture in his left wrist, threw about 30 pitches during a bullpen session.

Leake did not wear a glove or catch throws from the catcher. He told reporters following the session that he believes he is on track for being ready for Opening Day.

“I could tell he feels very good about where he’s at,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

Los D-backs Hermosillo Half Marathon

The D-backs are sponsoring the Los D-backs Hermosillo Half Marathon on March 1 in Hermosillo, Mexico. Approximately 1,000 runners are expected to take part.

The D-backs have a history of involvement in Mexico, and Hermosillo specifically, since their inception in 1998.

“We’re very excited about this event,” D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall said. “We feel such an association and closeness with all of our fans and friends in Sonora, and in particular in Hermosillo. We take great pride in the fact that we’ve played more games in Mexico than any other team in Major League Baseball.”

The D-backs will play a pair of regular-season games against the Padres in Mexico City on April 18-19, their 12th trip to Mexico for games.

V is for Varsho and versatility

Catcher Daulton Varsho , ranked as the No. 76 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, will see some time in the outfield as well as behind the plate this spring.

Varsho, an excellent athlete, played outfield for the first time professionally last year, when he saw action in center field for Jackson during the Double-A playoffs.

“He’s going to get most of his reps as a catcher,” Lovullo said. “We feel like that’s a high-priority spot for him, but he’s also going to find his way into the outfield. How we sold it to him was that, 'We don’t know where your first big league appearance is going to be. It could be in the outfield, it could be behind the plate. So why not add some things to your tool belt to get you here as fast as possible?' ”