Notes: MadBum, Leake feel good after 'pens
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw his second bullpen session of Spring Training on Friday.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs left-hander
Bumgarner, who plays catch and runs during the offseason but does not throw off a mound, had his first bullpen session Tuesday.
“This time of year, especially after my first one or two 'pens, I know what’s going to happen,” Bumgarner said. “I know everything is not going to be there like I want it to be, but that’s just something you know is going to happen and [you] try to work through it and get everything dialed in.”
Lefty-hitting outfielder
“It obviously wasn’t where I would want it come the season, or especially midseason,” Bumgarner said. “But the first one and today both felt ahead of schedule.”
Madison Bumgarner’s first #DbacksSpring bullpen. https://t.co/UEavAAL8TR— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 14, 2020
Leake throws 'pen
Right-hander
Leake did not wear a glove or catch throws from the catcher. He told reporters following the session that he believes he is on track for being ready for Opening Day.
“I could tell he feels very good about where he’s at,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.
Los D-backs Hermosillo Half Marathon
The D-backs are sponsoring the Los D-backs Hermosillo Half Marathon on March 1 in Hermosillo, Mexico. Approximately 1,000 runners are expected to take part.
The D-backs have a history of involvement in Mexico, and Hermosillo specifically, since their inception in 1998.
“We’re very excited about this event,” D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall said. “We feel such an association and closeness with all of our fans and friends in Sonora, and in particular in Hermosillo. We take great pride in the fact that we’ve played more games in Mexico than any other team in Major League Baseball.”
The D-backs will play a pair of regular-season games against the Padres in Mexico City on April 18-19, their 12th trip to Mexico for games.
V is for Varsho and versatility
Catcher
Varsho, an excellent athlete, played outfield for the first time professionally last year, when he saw action in center field for Jackson during the Double-A playoffs.
“He’s going to get most of his reps as a catcher,” Lovullo said. “We feel like that’s a high-priority spot for him, but he’s also going to find his way into the outfield. How we sold it to him was that, 'We don’t know where your first big league appearance is going to be. It could be in the outfield, it could be behind the plate. So why not add some things to your tool belt to get you here as fast as possible?' ”
Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.