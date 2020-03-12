March 12 game at Camelback Ranch cancelled due to rain

March 12, 2020 Cancellation - Rainout Policy In the event a regulation game (4 ½ innings) is not played due to rainouts or other situations dictated by Major League Baseball, tickets may be either exchanged or refunded. Tickets may be exchanged at the stadium ticket office and the face value

In the event a regulation game (4 ½ innings) is not played due to rainouts or other situations dictated by Major League Baseball, tickets may be either exchanged or refunded. Tickets may be exchanged at the stadium ticket office and the face value of the ticket applied toward any available Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch during the same season. To receive a refund, tickets must be returned to the appropriate contact per the original method of purchase by May 1st following the ticket date.

Original Point of Purchase

All patrons must direct their refund or exchange requests to their original point of purchase.

· For tickets purchased from a member of our sales team, patrons may call Camelback Ranch at 623-302-5099 or email [email protected] and request their exchange or refund.

· For tickets purchased at the box office, patrons must provide their physical tickets, either via mail or at the box office beginning the day following the rainout.

· For tickets purchased online through Tickets.com, patrons must call customer service with Tickets.com at (800) 905-3315.

· For tickets purchased online through StubHub, all transactions for that game will be cancelled and the buyer will be refunded. The original purchaser will have their payment reversed and can collect a refund from the Camelback Ranch Ticket Office by calling 623-302-5099 or email [email protected].

· For tickets purchased by any other means, including but not limited to, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster Resale, Gametime, Ticket Center, Rukkus, etc., patrons must contact the company through whom they purchased.

Exchanges

For patrons who wish to exchange their tickets to a future game, they must do so through their original point of purchase. The value of the tickets being exchanged will be transferred to the new purchase and patrons will be responsible to pay the difference should the new tickets be more expensive.

Refunds

For patrons who wish to refund their tickets, they must do so through their original point of purchase. The refund will only apply to the remaining active tickets on their account (i.e. brokers who have resold via StubHub and forwarded their seats will not be eligible for a refund on resold tickets). Refunds will be issued for the full value of the entire transaction, including per ticket and per order fees.

Additionally, all refunds will be offered back to the patron in the same payment method originally used for purchase. Cash for cash, card for card, check for check.