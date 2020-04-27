Gonzales, Goldsmith to co-host YouTube show

SEATTLE -- Mariners fans looking for a fix during the current Major League Baseball shutdown will get a chance to catch up with players on a new weekly “Inside Corner” program that debuts Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT on the Mariners YouTube channel. The program will be co-hosted by pitcher

SEATTLE -- Mariners fans looking for a fix during the current Major League Baseball shutdown will get a chance to catch up with players on a new weekly “Inside Corner” program that debuts Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT on the Mariners YouTube channel.

The program will be co-hosted by pitcher Marco Gonzales and broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and will feature conversations with various players about baseball as well as life off the field and dealing with the COVID-19 quarantine.

Catcher Tom Murphy is the guest on the first program, which lasts about 45 minutes and ends with a lightning round of “quick pitches” on various random topics, including which teammate is most likely to make his own hand sanitizer, what meal Murphy would cook if manager Scott Servais showed up for dinner and whether Murphy would rather catch a no-hitter or hit 30 home runs in a season.

“We’re all going through this social isolation together, and people are looking for connections, and being able to talk to these guys about something other than just baseball can help do that,” Goldsmith said.

Gonzales, the Mariners’ top starting pitcher, figured as a logical partner.

“When he’s finished with baseball, he’s the player most likely to end up in the booth as an analyst,” Goldsmith said.

Upcoming guests include pitchers Taijuan Walker and Justin Dunn . Episodes will be posted each week on the Mariners YouTube channel.