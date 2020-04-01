'The Double' by Edgar Thurs. at 4 p.m PT

SEATTLE -- It was the game many believe saved Major League Baseball in Seattle. The game that helped catapult Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame career into the national spotlight. The game that produced the iconic photograph of Ken Griffey Jr.’s ear-to-ear smile at the bottom of a pile of Mariners

SEATTLE -- It was the game many believe saved Major League Baseball in Seattle. The game that helped catapult Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame career into the national spotlight. The game that produced the iconic photograph of Ken Griffey Jr.’s ear-to-ear smile at the bottom of a pile of Mariners at home plate.

Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series between the Mariners and Yankees remains one of the most memorable walk-off wins in baseball history. That dramatic duel, capped by Martinez’s game-winning hit -- known simply as “The Double” by Mariners fan -- will be replayed on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT as part of MLB livestreams on Facebook (MLB/Las Mayores), Twitter (MLB/Las Mayores) and YouTube (MLB).

“That play meant so much for the game of baseball in Seattle,” Martinez said last July, shortly before being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “Who knows? Maybe we’d be playing now in another city.”

Martinez’s two-run double off Jack McDowell in the 11th inning of the finale of the five-game series provided not only a breakthrough moment for a Mariners franchise that had never reached the playoffs before and was on the verge of moving to Tampa, Fla., but also helped breathe life back into MLB as the game returned from the labor issues that had canceled the ’94 World Series.

“Bud Selig told me a few years later he thought Cal Ripken and the Mariners were the two main things to bring baseball back,” former Mariners president Chuck Armstrong said in an oral history of “The Double” last year on MLB.com. “Bud said baseball is about hope and faith. In ’95, people didn’t have a lot when we started out, but they came to have hope and faith. Who knows what would have happened if we hadn’t defeated the Yankees? It was a storybook run.”

The Mariners first had to overcome an 11 1/2-game deficit to the Angels in the season's final five weeks and then beat the Halos in a one-game tiebreaker to capture their first American League West title. And they found themselves in an 0-2 hole to the Yankees in the ALDS despite three home runs by Griffey in the first two games, including a grueling 7-5 loss in 15 innings in the second contest.

But when the series swung to Seattle, a suddenly-awakened Mariners fanbase rocked the Kingdome as Randy Johnson beat McDowell in Game 3 and Martinez homered twice and drove in seven runs in an 11-8 win in Game 4.

That set the stage for Game 5 and it turned out to be a beauty. The two teams exchanged leads four times as Joey Cora homered, Paul O’Neill countered for the Yankees with a two-run shot, Griffey launched his fifth long ball of the series and both teams eventually brought their aces out of the bullpen in the ninth to try to finish things off -- Johnson for the Mariners and McDowell for the Yankees.

Johnson, pitching on fumes after throwing seven innings with 10 strikeouts just two days earlier, finally was touched for a run in the 11th as the Yankees took a 5-4 lead. But the Mariners weren’t done and they summoned one more magical moment as Cora led off with a drag bunt single and Griffey singled up the middle to set up Martinez’s game-winning two-base hit and ignite a moment that won’t be forgotten in Mariners’ history.

“It was such a good feeling,” Griffey said later. “It was like David and Goliath. It was the little team from the Pacific Northwest getting to play the big, bad Yankees and taking ‘em down.”

While the Mariners were emotionally spent from that series and wound up losing to the Indians in the AL Championship Series, the baseball fervor raised by the dramatic run to the AL West title and ALDS victory over the Yankees led to the Washington State Legislature convening a special session and passing a funding agreement to finance a new outdoor stadium in Seattle to keep the team in town.

“Edgar hit that ball in the right place at the right time in the right game and he saved baseball in Seattle,” Cora said last year. “If we lose that game, there’d be no baseball in Seattle. No way, no how.”

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.