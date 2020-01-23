Mariners focus on their path, not Houston's

SEATTLE -- While much of the talk in baseball the past month has been about the sign-stealing controversy involving the Astros, the Mariners plan to focus on their own game and let Major League Baseball deal with the rest of that situation. The Mariners went 1-18 against Houston last year

SEATTLE -- While much of the talk in baseball the past month has been about the sign-stealing controversy involving the Astros, the Mariners plan to focus on their own game and let Major League Baseball deal with the rest of that situation.

The Mariners went 1-18 against Houston last year and 16-41 over the past three seasons against their American League West opponent, though they were 7-2 at Minute Maid Park in 2018 and won the season series, 10-9, that year.

• Haniger (core surgery) likely out 6-8 weeks

“They’ve beat us up pretty good,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday at the Mariners’ pre-Spring Training luncheon at T-Mobile Park. “My take on it is, that’s the Astros’ story. It’s unfortunate for baseball. It’s certainly a black eye, and it commanded the news, especially over the last 30 days. But we’re focused on our story. We have to look ahead and not behind.

“They are a great team, regardless of whatever has happened over the course of these last few years. They have a lot of talent, and we knew that, which is part of the reason we’ve gone down the road we’ve gone down. We feel we’re in a very good position now as the Mariners to move forward.

“We don’t do it, and I feel very confident we’ve stayed above reproach. We will continue to do that, and that’s about all I have to say on that.”

Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales steered clear of specifics about the Astros but expressed disappointment over the situation.

“A big majority of guys in this game work our entire lives to play this game the right way, with integrity and honesty, so it’s unfortunate that this brings a poor light to our game and the players in it,” said the 27-year-old lefty. “But I have a firm belief that in this organization we do things the right way. We have created an honest culture and play the game with integrity, and we’ll continue to do that and we’ll continue to beat other teams who don’t do it that way. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Manager Scott Servais said his club can’t dwell on the Astros or their situation.

“What happened there, certainly MLB stepped in,” Servais said. “It’s unfortunate for baseball, but for us to really comment on it or think a certain way, it doesn’t matter. It’s behind us. I know they’ll hear a lot of different things when they travel through the league this year, but we don’t control any of that. We control getting our team ready for Spring Training. We will line up against them 19 times this year, and they have a very talented roster. We’ll have our hands full, no question about that.”

Notable

• Dipoto said he still would like to sign another free-agent pitcher or two and expects something could be finalized in that regard in the next week. The Mariners would like to add one more starter with some MLB experience for added depth.

Dipoto pencils Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi , Justus Sheffield and Kendall Graveman into the rotation, with Justin Dunn , Phillips Valdez , Nestor Cortes and prospect Logan Gilbert as candidates to be the fifth starter.

• Shed Long will get a chance to show whether he can play second base on a regular basis, which means veteran Dee Gordon will move around at second base, shortstop and perhaps even some outfield to get playing time.

• Despite his rough second half in 2019, Daniel Vogelbach goes into camp as the front-runner at designated hitter.

• Versatile Austin Nola figures primarily as the backup catcher to Tom Murphy but will remain a possibility to play some first or second base, as well.

• Dipoto said he was glad to see Félix Hernández land with the Braves on a Minor League contract with an invitation to their big league camp.

“I’m happy for him,” Dipoto said. “He had a great career here. It did not end in the same way it started, but I thought his final outing here -- along with Ichiro’s farewell in Japan -- was one of the games I’ve seen in three decades in the big leagues that I’ll always remember. It was a single player connected with a fan base that was incredibly special. I doubt he’ll have that same connection in any other market or for any other team.

“He’ll forever be a Mariner; he’s just wearing a different uniform now. I hope he succeeds. Everybody is rooting for him. He’s a good guy. It was time for the Mariners to move a different direction, and I think Félix would tell you the same. But there’s no animosity between the two.

“Somewhere along the way, you’ll see him back here, I guarantee that, whether it’s walking out and tipping his hat or paying tribute to the fan base, because he really cares about that.”

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.