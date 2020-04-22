Inbox: Favorite moments; plans for prospects

While we don’t have any answers yet on when baseball might return from the COVID-19 shutdown, we still wanted to open the Inbox and check up on what else is on fans’ minds. If you have more questions, keep them coming by e-mailing me or visiting my Twitter account and

It’s been fun watching old games and moments this year to try and scratch the baseball itch. The 1995 playoffs, Félix [Hernández's] perfecto, Ichiro’s last game, etc., are big moments, but what are some of your favorite Mariners moments that will be in your baseball memoirs book someday?

-- Joe C., Kalkaska, Mich.

I’ve been thinking a lot recently of the first games when baseball resumed in 2001 after the week-long delay following the 9/11 attacks. The emotion in those games, the shared experience of standing for the national anthem and just being back in the ballpark together with people was remarkable.

It helped that the Mariners were in the midst of their amazing 116-win season, and I’ll never forget when they clinched the American League West title and -- instead of dog-piling and jumping up and down and spraying champagne -- they took a knee together on the mound. Then Mark McLemore hoisted the U.S. flag and slowly walked around the infield with the entire team quietly celebrating with the crowd.

I was lucky enough to travel to New York to cover the AL Championship Series that year and even though the Mariners lost to the Yankees, the emotion and shared experience at Yankee Stadium in those games was amazing.

I also have favorite moments for personal reasons: Taking my kids to numerous games in the Kingdome when they were little, and watching Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez and that gang. When my dad died 23 years ago, I took my kids to a game the next day, which I’m sure sounds odd to some, but the ballpark has always been a cathartic place for me and those are moments I’ll always cherish.

How do you think a postponed or reduced season will affect the growth of the Mariners’ prospects? Would it alter our competitive window by a year due to holding back prospects by a year?

-- Blake L., Corvallis, Ore.

There’s no getting around the fact that the Mariners’ plan to use the 2020 season to develop their young core group is being impacted by the shutdown. It’s impossible to develop players when you’re not playing games or even able to conduct organized workouts. But much will depend on how long the shutdown goes and how many players are part of whatever rosters are allowed if/when play resumes.

With a shortened season looming, would it make more sense to play our top prospects out of the gate, or is it more likely and better for development to start and keep them in the Minor Leagues for the season’s duration?

-- John M., Kennewick, Wash.

The Mariners were already planning to play many of their top young players right out of the chute, with first baseman Evan White , second baseman Shed Long Jr. , shortstop J.P. Crawford , outfielders Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley and starting pitcher Justus Sheffield all destined for starting roles.

But yes, I could see a scenario where even more youngsters are part of the big-league plans if play resumes with expanded rosters. For instance, clubs may need six- or seven-man rotations early because of a shorter Spring Training, the potential for doubleheaders and the challenge of playing games in hot climates like Arizona, which would open more opportunity for Justin Dunn and perhaps even Logan Gilbert and other pitchers.

Additionally, the situation involving Minor League teams is uncertain as well, so all teams might lean toward keeping more young players available to the big-league team in order to keep them active.

Are all the Mariners players now gone from Arizona, or are any still able to use the Peoria facility to stay ready?

-- Frankie T., Shoreline, Wash.

The training facility is completely closed, but the Mariners have arranged for housing for seven players from Venezuela and two from the Dominican Republic in the Peoria area, and have staff assisting with grocery shopping and other needs rather than sending them home to difficult situations.

The rest of the Mariners have returned to their residences. Some of those are still in Arizona, as some have houses or condos near Peoria where they live year-round, or have stayed in rentals they’d already arranged for Spring Training. But none of them are allowed to use the team complex at this time.

What is your best guess at this year’s September callups, if there is baseball played?

-- Ronald G., Corvallis, Ore.

The situation with September callups had already changed prior to the shutdown. This year’s new rules called for 26-man rosters (instead of 25) during the bulk of the season, with rosters then expanding to 28 in September. So the Mariners would have been limited in the amount of youngsters they could add for the final month.

But now it’s likely that rosters will be expanded if and when play resumes to take pressure off pitchers who will have limited preparation time anyway. So it’s impossible to project what happens if there is a September, or even if that would be the final month of the season given the changing circumstances.

The Mariners are building so much around young players and prospects, how big a blow will it be if this year’s Draft is postponed or canceled?

-- Paul C., Vancouver, Wash.

While the date of the Draft remains uncertain, there is an agreement between MLB and the Players Association that a Draft with at least five rounds will be conducted, and it’s expected that the process will be at least 10 rounds. Either way, the Mariners will get a chance to select their top picks -- they currently have the sixth, 43rd, 64th and 78th selections in the first three rounds -- and add to their growing crop of promising prospects.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.