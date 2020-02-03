Mariners load up truck for Spring Training

SEATTLE -- Among the annual rites of spring, few are more predictable than the sight of the Mariners’ 18-wheeler heading out on the road to Arizona to signal the impending start of the baseball season. The Mariners' equipment truck departed from T-Mobile Park at noon on Monday to begin the

SEATTLE -- Among the annual rites of spring, few are more predictable than the sight of the Mariners’ 18-wheeler heading out on the road to Arizona to signal the impending start of the baseball season.

The Mariners' equipment truck departed from T-Mobile Park at noon on Monday to begin the 1,400-mile trek to the club’s Spring Training facility in Peoria, Ariz., where 62 players currently are expected to gather for Major League camp beginning next week.

• Mariners Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

The truck was loaded with baseball and office gear and personal belongings of players and staff members on Monday morning before easing out onto Edgar Martinez Drive on the way to Interstate 5 for the start of the three-day journey south.

The 53-foot truck is scheduled to arrive Wednesday night in Peoria, where the unpacking process will take place Thursday and completed in plenty of time before pitchers and catchers report for physical exams next Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Pitchers and catchers will take the field for the first time next Thursday, Feb. 13, with position players reporting on Feb. 17. The first full-squad workout will be on Feb. 18, with Cactus League play to begin on Feb. 22.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.