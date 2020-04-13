Marlins announce slate of events for JRD

MIAMI -- Even without a game scheduled at Marlins Park on Wednesday, the Marlins still will celebrate the legacy of Jackie Robinson by making their presence felt throughout South Florida. Initially, Miami was slated to play the Angels at Marlins Park. But due to the coronavirus, the MLB season is

Initially, Miami was slated to play the Angels at Marlins Park. But due to the coronavirus, the MLB season is on hold.

The Marlins still have a slate of events scheduled for Wednesday in honor of Robinson, who broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947.

Several current and former players will participate in a virtual video roundtable to discuss the impact Robinson has made on sports and society.

Additionally, the Marlins will take part in a couple of food initiatives to assist families in South Florida.

Marlins players and alumni will be featured in Connected to 42, a virtual roundtable conversation about Robinson’s legacy.

Former Marlins All-Star catcher and 1997 World Series hero Charles Johnson will serve as moderator for the discussion, which includes Marlins players Lewis Brinson, Jazz Chisholm, Sterling Sharp and Stephen Tarpley, bench coach James Rowson and alumni Cliff Floyd and Juan Pierre.

The exclusive event will air Wednesday on the Marlins’ YouTube channel -- YouTube.com/Marlins.

Also at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the Marlins have organized a drive-thru Food Distribution at Liberty City in partnership with Farm Share.

The Miami Marlins Foundation, through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, has organized a distribution of meals, in collaboration with Ark of the City, for 500 households that will take place in Liberty City. The families will receive a bag of essential food items along with an educational pamphlet on Jackie Robinson.

Another meals-related initiative is Food Deliveries to KIPP Sunrise Families.

In partnership with Bridge to Hope, the Miami Marlins Foundation, through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, will provide home delivery of essential nutrition items to 25 KIPP Sunrise Families from Liberty City dealing with food security needs.

The Miami Marlins Foundation also will launch a Home Plate Kindness program.

The Marlins' front office will take the lead, with select members participating in four volunteer opportunities, while also providing fans with two safe at-home volunteer tips via social media -- in honor of Jackie’s No. 42. For more information or to view the opportunities and tips, go here.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.