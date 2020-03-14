Klentak updates on Phillies' plans

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Phillies gathered again at Spectrum Field on Saturday morning to talk about an uncertain future. Major League Baseball announced Thursday it suspended Spring Training and postponed the beginning of the season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies held a meeting Friday

Major League Baseball announced Thursday it suspended Spring Training and postponed the beginning of the season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies held a meeting Friday morning and told players to remain in town through the weekend, but then began to call players later that day to tell them they could go home, if they wished. After President Trump declared a state of emergency on Friday, the Phillies met again Saturday to reaffirm everybody’s choices: remain in Clearwater, travel to Philadelphia or go home.

“We understand every player and circumstance is different and we urged them to make decisions in their own personal best interest,” general manager Matt Klentak said. “At this stage, it appears quite a few will stay in Clearwater for an undefined period of time. Some may stay a short period of time then leave while others may stay longer. It’s a fluid situation. We also have quite a few who have opted to return to their families, and the staff is similarly split; some staying and some leaving.”

The players that decided to remain in Clearwater will have informal workouts with some staff members, not unlike the workouts that take place in January and February before Spring Training officially opens.

“Again, players have the ability to choose whether they want to be in Clearwater,” Klentak said. “Nothing is formal, but we’ll keep our doors open to those who want to be here. We have taken the position that full candor and honesty is the best course and all of them should make the decision that is best for them. I’ll add -- we have been incredibly impressed with the way our players and staff have handled the uncertainty. Everyone has been understanding and professional in their handling of this and we’re very proud of that.”

