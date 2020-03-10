Ailment on right sidelines Scherzer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Max Scherzer was pushed back from his Spring Training start for what he described as “an ailment.” He had been in line to take the mound on Tuesday afternoon against the Marlins, and expects to make his next start on Sunday. “It's on my [right]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Max Scherzer was pushed back from his Spring Training start for what he described as “an ailment.” He had been in line to take the mound on Tuesday afternoon against the Marlins, and expects to make his next start on Sunday.

“It's on my [right] side,” Scherzer explained Tuesday morning. “Just a combination between lat, serratus, oblique. Just that whole general area. Once I adjust my mechanics to alleviate the rhomboid stress, I shifted out to the side where I always had it. Just that part was just lagging behind in terms of where my arm strength was and how I was long tossing in January. Just that part was just a little bit behind. It's just been playing catchup.

“There's not even a strain. There's no MRIs. There's nothing like that. This is purely just a fatigue, endurance thing.”

Scherzer has started in two Spring Training games, throwing 6 1/3 innings with eight hits, four runs and two walks allowed along with 10 strikeouts. He also tossed two scoreless innings in the opener, which was cancelled because of rain. This comes after a World Series championship run in which Scherzer threw 30 innings.

“I recovered, I thought, quickly enough to be able to make it out for my next start,” he said. “But the training staff saw that I'm kind of ahead of the program and just felt like it was an unnecessary risk for me to take the ball today. But their protocol is just have me skip a start and should be ready to go back out here on Sunday.”

Last season Scherzer was scratched from starting Game 5 of the World Series because of neck spasms. The Nationals are proceeding with caution for any players dealing with injuries during Spring Training, especially with someone whose role and contributions are as significant as Scherzer’s.

“I'm throwing the ball plenty far,” Scherzer said. “Everything's firing on all cylinders. They just didn't want to be in a game today where I was getting off the mound and just run into a situation. … This is what they wanted to do. I thought I could make it, but I understand where they're coming from. We're probably both right.”