Rizzo gives DC residents a reason to smile

On what would have been the Nationals' home opener for the 2020 Major League Baseball season -- and a day to commemorate their first title in team history -- the Commissioner’s Trophy was displayed in Washington, D.C., thanks to an impromptu showing by general manager Mike Rizzo.

“It was by chance,” Rizzo said on a conference call Friday. “My wife was having a virtual happy hour. She was on with 10 or so of our friends. I thought because it was Opening Day, I figured that I would show them the trophy on the virtual call.”

2019 World Series Champion @Nationals GM Mike Rizzo giving the neighborhood something to cheer about pic.twitter.com/7J0l2YH3Kx — Patrick McCarty (@RPJMII) April 3, 2020

Perhaps more than just those on the call would enjoy getting a glimpse of the trophy, Rizzo thought. People had been looking forward to seeing the championship banner raised and watching a ring ceremony at Nationals Park for months since Washington beat Houston in Game 7 back in late October. Those festivities have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Rizzo found his own way to get the fans involved last week.

“I figured, why not put [it] in the front window where people, if they drive by or walk by, can see it and kind of get a good feeling [about] it being Opening Day [to] remind people what Opening Day is all about -- at the end of this marathon, starting today, gets you this trophy,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo drew attention, both in Washington, D.C., and on the internet, as the coveted hardware shined into the city.

“It was actually a big hit,” Rizzo said. “We caused a couple of traffic issues because people were pulling over, getting out and taking pictures. It became a thing, I guess. I’m not a big social media person, but I guess it was trending pretty well on the social media scale.”

